Local Harmony Markets launches "Abby Back to School" Market Season 1 in Abbotsford

We are excited to host this special event that celebrates the excitement and anticipation of going back to school in a fun and welcoming atmosphere while supporting local businesses.” — Ady Khattra, Director

ABBOTSFORD, BC, CANADA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local Harmony Markets is thrilled to announce its upcoming market celebrating the "Back to School" season. The market, set to take place on 24th August at Abbotsford, promises to be a vibrant and engaging experience for shoppers of all ages.

As summer draws to a close and families prepare for the new school year, the "Back to School" market offers a unique opportunity for local vendors to showcase their products and connect with the community. From trendy school supplies and eco-friendly lunch solutions to handcrafted backpacks and educational tools, the market will feature a diverse array of offerings to help shoppers gear up for the school season.

Local Harmony Markets invites vendors interested in participating in the event to reserve their spot. Spaces are limited, so vendors are encouraged to secure their spot early to ensure participation in this exciting event.

Join us for a day of fun, shopping, and community spirit at the "Back to School" market. Stay tuned for updates and announcements on participating vendors and activities by following Local Harmony Markets on social media.

About Local Harmony Markets:

Local Harmony Markets is committed to supporting local businesses and fostering community connections, Local Harmony Markets organizes a variety of events throughout the year, showcasing the best of local talent and creativity.

For media inquiries or more information about the "Back to School" market, please contact Ady at localharmonymarkets@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/events/340191428724850