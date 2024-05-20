Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,054 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,463 in the last 365 days.

Local Harmony Markets launches "Abby Back to School" Market Season 1 in Abbotsford

We are excited to host this special event that celebrates the excitement and anticipation of going back to school in a fun and welcoming atmosphere while supporting local businesses.”
— Ady Khattra, Director

ABBOTSFORD, BC, CANADA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local Harmony Markets is thrilled to announce its upcoming market celebrating the "Back to School" season. The market, set to take place on 24th August at Abbotsford, promises to be a vibrant and engaging experience for shoppers of all ages.

As summer draws to a close and families prepare for the new school year, the "Back to School" market offers a unique opportunity for local vendors to showcase their products and connect with the community. From trendy school supplies and eco-friendly lunch solutions to handcrafted backpacks and educational tools, the market will feature a diverse array of offerings to help shoppers gear up for the school season.

Local Harmony Markets invites vendors interested in participating in the event to reserve their spot. Spaces are limited, so vendors are encouraged to secure their spot early to ensure participation in this exciting event.

Join us for a day of fun, shopping, and community spirit at the "Back to School" market. Stay tuned for updates and announcements on participating vendors and activities by following Local Harmony Markets on social media.

About Local Harmony Markets:
Local Harmony Markets is committed to supporting local businesses and fostering community connections, Local Harmony Markets organizes a variety of events throughout the year, showcasing the best of local talent and creativity.

For media inquiries or more information about the "Back to School" market, please contact Ady at localharmonymarkets@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/events/340191428724850

RP Singh
Cinfluencers Tech Platforms Inc
+1 778-345-3051
rps@cinfluencers.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Local Harmony Markets launches "Abby Back to School" Market Season 1 in Abbotsford

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more