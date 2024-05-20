NATIONAL WILDLIFE FEDERATION CERTIFIES NEW WILDLIFE HABITAT GARDEN IN VIRGINIA BEACH - ALENCAR FAMILY

Preserve the Nature” — Jayme A. Oliveira Filho, DDS, FAGD, FICD, FICOI, MSc

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Wildlife Federation Certifies New Wildlife Habitat Garden in Virginia Beach, VA – Woodbridge Pointe Community

Local resident makes a difference to protect wildlife

The National Wildlife Federation (NWF), America’s largest wildlife conservation and education organization, is pleased that Alencar Family in Virginia Beach has successfully created a Certified Wildlife Habitat® through its Garden for Wildlife™ movement.

NWF celebrates this effort to create a garden that supports birds, butterflies, bees, frogs and other local wildlife. Every Certified Wildlife Habitat garden provides natural sources of food, water, cover and places to raise young and is maintained in a sustainable way that incorporates native plants, conserves water and doesn’t rely on pesticides.

Started in 1973, the Garden for Wildlife movement is the nation’s oldest and largest native plant/habitat program, recognizing over 300,000 Certified Wildlife Habitat® gardens across the North America and at 39 embassies worldwide, encompassing an estimated 4 million acres that support wildlife locally. Backyards, urban gardens, school grounds, businesses, places of worship, campuses, parks, farms, zoos, and community landscapes can all be recognized as wildlife habitats through the program. “We are excited about this new Certified Wildlife Habitat®, as it provides native plants and essential habitat elements. Research shows certified properties have the potential to support twice as much wildlife compared to non-certified properties.” Said, Mary Phillips, Head of Garden for Wildlife™/Certified Wildlife Habitat®.“Anyone, anywhere can restore wildlife habitat right in their own yards and communities,” said NWF Naturalist David Mizejewski. “Whether you garden in a suburban yard, an urban area or a rural plot of land, you can make a difference for local wildlife. Creating a Certified Wildlife Habitat garden is fun, easy and makes a real difference for neighborhood wildlife. It’s the perfect grassroots way to think globally and act locally and help birds, butterflies, bees and other wildlife,” he added.

Alencar Family is quoted saying: “We, as a family, believe that each one of us can do more to preserve nature and we decided to make our front yard more friendly to our friends from the sky. We love to watch the birds come and eat the food and drink the water from the bird bath. We also provide space for them to raise their young as well as shelter for stormy days. We have trees and bushes as well. Earth is our home and we need to share with all living creatures.”

Many of NWF’s state affiliate organizations are partners in the Garden for Wildlife movement. Habitats in partnering states have national and state certification.

Participants who have their wildlife habitat garden certified receive a personalized certificate with a unique habitat number, a one-year membership to NWF with a subscription to National Wildlife magazine, a subscription to the Garden for Wildlife e-newsletter, a 10 percent discount to National Wildlife catalog, the exclusive right to post a Certified Wildlife Habitat yard sign and $5.00 off native plants at www.gardenforwildlife.com.

For more information on NWF’s Garden for Wildlife™ movement and how to qualify to have a garden space recognized as a Certified Wildlife Habitat, visit www.nwf.org/garden. To jump start creating your own Certified Wildlife Habitat® order native plant collections for your zip code designed to provide three season bloom at www.gardenforwildlfe.com.

About National Wildlife Federation

The National Wildlife Federation is America's largest conservation organization, uniting all Americans to ensure wildlife thrive in a rapidly changing world. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

