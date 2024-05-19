Prime Minister announces by-election in Toronto—St. Paul’s
CANADA, May 19 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that a by-election will be held on June 24, 2024, in the electoral district of Toronto—St. Paul’s, in Ontario.
