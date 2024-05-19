3rd Singapore-Pacific High-Level Visit, 20 to 22 May 2024

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will host the 3rd Singapore-Pacific High-Level Visit from 20 to 22 May 2024. The High-Level Visit is a platform for Singapore and Pacific Ministers to foster closer ties and exchange views in areas of common interest such as climate change, sustainable development and urban planning. This is the third run of the High-Level Visit following its first two iterations in 2012 and 2017. Ministers and senior officials from Cook Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Nauru, New Caledonia, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and Tuvalu, as well as the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Secretary General will participate in the visit.

During the visit, the participants will call on Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. They will also meet Minister Balakrishnan, Minister for National Development and Minister-in-Charge of Social Services Integration Desmond Lee, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman, and Senior Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment and Ministry of Transport Baey Yam Keng. They will visit the Marina Barrage, Singapore City Gallery, the Maritime and Port Authority’s Port Operations Control Centre and Our Tampines Hub to be briefed on Singapore’s experiences in climate change mitigation and adaptation, sustainable development, development planning, as well as maritime connectivity.

The High-Level Visit builds on the longstanding relations between Singapore and the Pacific, including Singapore’s admission as a Dialogue Partner of the PIF in 2022. As fellow Small Island Developing States, Singapore and the Pacific share a commitment to tackling global challenges, particularly the existential issue of climate change. Singapore has shared our development experience with more than 5,900 Pacific officials under the Singapore Cooperation Programme over the past 30 years. In November 2023, Singapore launched a three-year customised technical assistance package for the Pacific named the “Singapore-Pacific Resilience and Knowledge Sharing” (SPARKS) package, which comprises courses in climate resilience, cybersecurity and international law.

