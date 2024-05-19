SideBar Welcomes Author, Commentator, and Professor Madiba K. Dennie
SideBar podcast welcomes Mediba K. Dennie, author of The Originalism Trap: How Extremists Stole the Constitution and How We the People Can Take It Back.
It is important to realize that we are dealing with a Supreme Court that is stacked with reactionaries hellbent on turning back the clock on civil rights and women’s rights.”MONTEREY/SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SideBar podcast on The Legal Talk Network welcomes Mediba K. Dennie, author of The Originalism Trap: How Extremists Stole the Constitution and How We the People Can Take It Back. Dennie joins SideBar on a new episode that publishes Tuesday, May 21, 2024 on The Legal Talk Network to discuss the constitutional misuse of “originalism” and “history and tradition” by conservative justices to justify certain political, religious, and social ideologies. Dennie is the Deputy Editor and Senior Contributor at the critical legal commentary outlet Balls and Strikes. In her previous role as a counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice, she provided legal and policy analysis regarding a range of democracy issues including the census, the courts, and attempts to disempower communities of color. Her legal and political commentary has been featured in The Atlantic, The Washington Post, and many other national publications.
— Author Madiba K. Dennie
Cohost Jackie Gardina noted that “Dennie effectively challenges the notion that the Constitution’s meaning is fixed in time and must be interpreted today the same way the public would have understood it when it was originally written.” According to Gardina, “What was once considered an idea confined to the fringes of academia has now been firmly embraced by the conservative wing of the US Supreme Court.”
Said cohost Mitch Winick, “We are thrilled to have Dennie join us on SideBar where she provides clarity on complex constitutional law issues in a manner that is understandable to both lawyers and non-lawyers. It is not surprising that she has been a frequent media contributor on issues related to race, gender, and the law on the BBC and MSNBC.”
Dennie earned her law degree from Columbia Law School and her undergraduate degree from Princeton University, where she concentrated in Politics and earned a certificate in African-American Studies. As a professor, she has taught at Western Washington University and NYU School of Law.
To listen to Professor Dennie’s SideBar episode with law deans Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick, hear previous episodes, read our blog, learn about future guests, and to contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to www.sidebarmedia.org.
Mitchel Winick
MONTEREY COLLEGE OF LAW
+1 831-241-8999
email us here