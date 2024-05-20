Submit Release
Decentralized Globalization: Unveiling the Power of Civil Society to Counteract Governmental and Statist Abuse of Power

Decentralized Globalization AUTHOR Olga Magdalena Lazin

DECENTRALIZED GLOBALIZATION: A Profound Exploration of Globalization's Nuances beyond Economic Realms, Civil Society's Power, and The U.S. Philanthropic Model

When you feel the statism in your country is strangulating you, it is time to move to a tertiary country, where civic engagement and civil society are the strongest polity.”
— Olga Magdalena Lazin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

LOS ANGELES, CA, May 6, 2024 – Decentralized Globalization: Free Markets, U.S. Foundations, and The Rise of Civil and Civic Society offers a compelling narrative that delves deep into the multifaceted dynamics of globalization, shedding light on the pivotal role played by civil society and governance structures. This seminal work challenges conventional views on globalization, presenting a nuanced perspective that emphasizes the influence of civil and civic society on the global stage.

Author Dr. Olga Magdalena Lazin, a distinguished scholar and seasoned academic, brings a wealth of expertise to her writing. With a background spanning diverse cultures and experiences, Dr. Lazin's unique perspective enriches her exploration of globalization and its implications for civil society. From her formative years in Transylvania to her academic pursuits in the United States, Dr. Lazin's journey has imbued her with a profound understanding of the human condition and the forces shaping our world today.

Decentralized Globalization offers a fresh perspective on the complexities of our interconnected world, moving beyond traditional economic discourse. With insightful analyses, this groundbreaking work appeals to scholars, policymakers, and curious readers alike, seeking a deeper understanding of global trends and societal forces.

Decentralized Globalization offers a fresh perspective on the complexities of our interconnected world, moving beyond traditional economic discourse. With insightful analyses, this groundbreaking work appeals to scholars, policymakers, and curious readers alike, seeking a deeper understanding of how civic engagement and civil society counteract corrupt and statist governmental decision-makers, and demand accountability.
462 pages. Published by Authorhouse, author Dr. Olga Magdalena Lazin. ISBN-13 978-1524649241
