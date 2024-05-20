Decentralized Globalization: Unveiling the Power of Civil Society to Counteract Governmental and Statist Abuse of Power

Decentralized Globalization Book Author Dr Olga M Lazin

DECENTRALIZED GLOBALIZATION: A Profound Exploration of Globalization's Nuances beyond Economic Realms, Civil Society's Power, and The U.S. Philanthropic Model

When you feel the statism in your country is strangulating you, it is time to move to a tertiary country, where civic engagement and civil society are the strongest polity.” — Olga Magdalena Lazin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Decentralized Globalization: Unveiling the Power of Civil Society

A Profound Exploration of Globalization's Nuances beyond Economic Realms

LOS ANGELES, CA, May 6, 2024 – Decentralized Globalization: Free Markets, U.S. Foundations, and The Rise of Civil and Civic Society offers a compelling narrative that delves deep into the multifaceted dynamics of globalization, shedding light on the pivotal role played by civil society and governance structures. This seminal work challenges conventional views on globalization, presenting a nuanced perspective that emphasizes the influence of civil and civic society on the global stage.

Author Dr. Olga Magdalena Lazin, a distinguished scholar and seasoned academic, brings a wealth of expertise to her writing. With a background spanning diverse cultures and experiences, Dr. Lazin's unique perspective enriches her exploration of globalization and its implications for civil society. From her formative years in Transylvania to her academic pursuits in the United States, Dr. Lazin's journey has imbued her with a profound understanding of the human condition and the forces shaping our world today.

Decentralized Globalization offers a fresh perspective on the complexities of our interconnected world, moving beyond traditional economic discourse. With insightful analyses, this groundbreaking work appeals to scholars, policymakers, and curious readers alike, seeking a deeper understanding of global trends and societal forces.

Don't miss the opportunity to embark on a transformative intellectual journey with Dr. Olga Magdalena Lazin as your guide. Purchase your copy today and unlock the secrets of Decentralized Globalization.

Decentralized Globalization: Free Markets, U.S. Foundations, and The Rise of Civil and Civic Society is readily available for order from Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and other major book retailers worldwide. Visit <website> and follow Dr. Olga Magdalena Lazin on <social media> for updates.

perspective enriches her exploration of globalization and its implications for civil society. From her formative years in Transylvania to her academic pursuits in the United States, Dr. Lazin's journey has imbued her with a profound understanding of the human condition and the forces shaping our world today.

Decentralized Globalization offers a fresh perspective on the complexities of our interconnected world, moving beyond traditional economic discourse. With insightful analyses, this groundbreaking work appeals to scholars, policymakers, and curious readers alike, seeking a deeper understanding of how civic engagement and civil society counteract corrupt and statist governmental decision-makers, and demand accountability.

Decentralized Globalization,

462 pages. Published by Authorhouse, author Dr. Olga Magdalena Lazin. ISBN-13 978-1524649241

E-mail: olgalazin@gmail.com

Order by phone: 310- 633 - 3676

BOOKS BY http://www.olgalazin.com/books.html

On facebook Olga M. Lazin drlazin

On YOUTUBE http://www.youtube.com/olgalazin

INSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/drolgalazin

TWITTER: http://www.twitter.com/olgamlazin

Decentralized Globalization Author Dr Olga Lazin Presents her Books on Youtube, her Own Video Channel