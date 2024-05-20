IADA Members Flock To Geneva for EBACE
EBACE Press Conference Planned to Announce Innovative Residual Value Guarantee Program for Bizjet Clients of IADA Dealers
The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) will exhibit at the 2024 European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland from May 28 to 30, 2024.
In total, 25 IADA-Accredited dealers and OEM Members and 26 IADA-Verified Products and Services Members will be participating at EBACE, either with their own exhibits or co-exhibiting with IADA at the dealer association’s booth, T87, near the intersection with Rolls Royce and CAE.
For a complete list of IADA participants at EBACE go to https://iada.aero/ebace-2024
Majority of IADA Dealers Do Business in Europe
“Sixty-two percent of our dealers are actively buying and selling biz aircraft throughout Europe, and EBACE2024 in Geneva is a great venue to continue and build on that level of activity," said IADA Chairman Phil Winters, who is also Vice President Aircraft Sales & Charter Management for Greenwich AeroGroup & Western Aircraft Inc. “We are in Geneva to not only support our members as they represent their clients and meet new ones, but also to share IADA’s global advocacy for trust, transparency, and accountability,” he added.
As a result of IADA’s effort to expand its global footprint beyond the organization’s North American roots, it is now represented in more than 100 countries worldwide, shaping the business aircraft industry globally and ensuring a culture of trust and transparency within the preowned sales space.
Press Conference Scheduled
Editors Please Note
Preceding EBACE2024’s official opening, IADA will host a press conference at 2:40 p.m. on press day, Monday, May 27, to provide an association update. Additionally, IADA will announce an innovative residual value guarantee program offered by IADA-Verified Products and Services Member Jetquity to bizjet clients of IADA dealers.
About the International Aircraft Dealers Association
IADA's dealers consist of the top 17 percent of the world's experts who handle 50 percent of used business aircraft sales. IADA-Accredited dealers buy and sell more aircraft by dollar volume than the rest of the world’s dealers combined. Ninety-nine percent of IADA dealers do business in North America, 62 percent of dealers operate in Europe, 58 percent are active in Latin America and the Caribbean, 42 percent do business in Asia and the Pacific region, 34 percent work in the Middle East and 33 percent in Africa. IADA also represents a variety of IADA-Verified product and aviation services members that operate with the highest professional standards in the industry. For more info go to https://www.iada.aero.
About AircraftExchange.com
IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to https://www.AircraftExchange.com.
