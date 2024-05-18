Twenty one boys honoured on International Day of the Boy Child

Basseterre, St. Kitts (SKNIS): Twenty-one primary school students were recognised for being Boys of Excellence on Thursday (May 16, 2024), during a ceremony at the CUNA Caribbean Conference Centre hosted by the Department of Gender Affairs.

The award ceremony was held on the International Day of the Boy Child, which the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has celebrated for the past three years. The award is presented to young men who demonstrate virtues of respect and self-control, empathy, compassion, discipline and kindness. The awardees also exhibited exemplary attitudes and behaviour in their respective schools and the community.

Gender Field Officer, Dion Browne, congratulated the awardees.

“Today, we have witnessed the embodiment of resilience, determination and excellence in our young men. Each young man honoured here today has demonstrated not only academic prowess, but also a profound commitment to embody the virtues that truly make for a wonderful human being and a future that knows no boundaries,” he stated.

Minister of State responsible for Gender Affairs, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, highlighted this year’s theme for the annual observance, ‘Provide, Protect, Prepare.’ She stated the three words are quite fitting as the government works to mould “boys of excellence into men of character.”

Minister of State Phillip called on other segments of society to support initiatives that nurture young boys into stellar men.

“I encourage us to recommit to the cause of the boy child and let us pledge to create a nation where they are valued, where their voices are heard, and where they are empowered to reach their fullest potential,” she expressed. “Let’s advocate for inclusive education systems that cater to their diverse learning styles and needs, promote mental health awareness and provide resources for boys to seek help without fear of our judgement. Let’s foster environments that encourage healthy masculinity, one that celebrates kindness and respect for all.”

Honourable Phillip added that boys are integral to the fabric of society and their well-being and empowerment are just as critical to the nation’s prosperity.

The awards were presented by Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew; Deputy Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, and Ministers the Honourable Konris Maynard, and Honourable Samal Duggins. Minister of State Phillip also presented awards.

One boy from each primary school was selected for an award.