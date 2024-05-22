Submit Release
Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in the Bay State to Call Attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox-Hire the Best Lawyer-Get the Best Compensation Results

"For a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Massachusetts there might appear to be numerous law firm options -but before you hire one, please call Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466. ”
BOSTON , MASSACHUSETTS , USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your loved one or dad is a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the Bay State, please make financial compensation one of your top priorities and call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466. Belluck & Fox has an office in Boston, and Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox is literally one of the nation's most skilled and experienced attorneys. The other remarkable thing about attorney Joe Belluck and his colleagues at Belluck & Fox is they have Navy Veteran references from families they have helped.

"A Navy Veteran who has developed mesothelioma was probably exposed to asbestos on their ship, submarine or at a shipyard. Many Navy Veterans learned a skilled trade in the navy was probably re-exposed to asbestos post navy if they learned a skilled trades in the navy such as plumbing, welding, electrical repairs, as a steel worker, carpenter, as a steamfitter, mechanic or as a machinist.

"When it comes to mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran in Massachusetts there might appear to be numerous lawyer-law firm options-but before you hire one, please call Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466. We think you will be very glad you did." https://www.belluckfox.Com

The Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in Massachusetts to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.

The Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, Worcester, Lowell, Cambridge. New Bedford or anywhere else in Massachusetts. https://Massachusetts.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in Massachusetts or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"


If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Michael Thomas
Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center
+1 866-714-6466
