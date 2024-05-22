Friends of Braille Institute San Diego Breaks Records for Pal Joey's 5th Eye Candy Car Show May 19th
Pal Joey's San Diego supported Friends of Braille Institute – San Diego with their 5th year "Eye Candy Car Show" to Record breaking crowds
“It heartens me to let everyone know that our new tagline is “no boundaries in sight”.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Friends of Braille Institute – San Diego Presented their 5th Eye Candy Car how last Sunday May 19th to record breaking crowds and community support.
— – Nancy Gallagher, president of Friends of Braille Institute San Diego
Sunday’s event was free for the entire community at Pal Joey’s 5147 Waring Road. The community turned out in droves to support over 100 hundred years of public service by Braille Institute and were entertained with music, dancing, local vendors and delighted by the display of over 100 classic cars, hotrods, and one-one-of-a-kind vehicles.
Nancy Gallagher, President of the Friends of Braille Institute San Diego said: "Every single day I am inspired by the students and community that depend on the life changing work of the Braille Institute.
If you or a loved one want to learn how to benefit from Braille Institute’s life changing programs for qualifying students, Call us at 1-800-BRAILLE (272-4553). To learn about the classes, we have for San Diego, visit: https://brailleinstitute.org/sandiego
This year's event raised well over $10,000 so far and donations are still being received. You can help us reach our goal to help our programs remain free by donating any amount today. Just visit this link: https://brailleinstitute.org/give to make a tax-deductible donation of any amount.
To support the blind and vision impaired in Santa Barbara and Southern California, Braille Institute offers centers for youth and adults located in Anaheim, Coachella Valley, Laguna Hills, Los Angeles, Riverside and San Diego.
Nancy Gallagher added: "Most people take their eyesight for granted. We improve the lives of as many people as possible that have challenges or no vision at all. Every day I am both amazed and proud of our students that are rising above and going beyond anything that you might imagine was impossible for students without sight."
Jim (Dimitri) Kales - Chief Executive Officer of Braille Institute of America said today: “Thank you, thank you, Nancy and team for your amazing leadership. Sunday was truly a special day for Braille Institute in San Diego."
To help us raise funds, over 90 donated prizes, experiences, gift baskets and tickets were raffled for The San Diego Padres, Legoland, San Diego Zoo and Wild Animal Park, Flagship Cruises, Child Safety Network. Joining community support for our vital services included Plast-o-Matic Valves, Rosina Barcelo Brown from Europa Village Winery Temecula, Artist Ken Whitney, Kings Inn San Diego (and Kings Inn Anaheim), San Diego County Credit Union, San Diego Zoo, Equinox Gym, Flagship Cruises, BJ’s Restaurant, Mellano Flowers, Lazy Dog Restaurant and every other vendor sponsor and volunteer."
Nancy Gallagher
Friends of Braille institute San Diego
+1 858-404-5025
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other