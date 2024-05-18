Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for Sarijalli village in Jabrayil district

AZERBAIJAN, May 18 - 18 May 2024, 13:18

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the village of Sarijalli in the Jabrayil district.

The head of state was briefed on the upcoming developments in the village.

The village of Sarijalli is bordered by the newly constructed Ahmadbayli-Horadiz-Minjivan-Aghband highway to the north, the village of Shukurbayli to the northeast, and the Horadiz-Aghband railway line to the south and southeast, with the village of Soltanli to the southwest and west.

The village’s master plan covers an area of 330 hectares and aims to accommodate 4,740 people by 2040 through the construction of 1,185 private houses and several multi-story residential buildings.

Various facilities will be integrated into the village, including a community club, sports and family health centers, a ceremonial house, a bazaar, two secondary schools, and four kindergartens.

The initial phase of development, scheduled until 2026 under the “First State Program on the Great Return”, will encompass 104 hectares. During this phase, 242 individual houses will be constructed, providing housing for 1,016 people.

