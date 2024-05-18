Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for Minjivan settlement in Zangilan district

AZERBAIJAN, May 18 - 18 May 2024, 14:34

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the laid foundation stone for the Minjivan settlement in the Zangilan district.

The head of state received a briefing on the upcoming developments based on the settlement’s master plan.

Located 13.2 kilometers southeast of the district center, on the shore of the Araz River, the designed area is intersected by the Ahmadbayli-Horadiz-Minjivan-Aghband road, of national importance, and the Horadiz-Aghband railway line.

Covering an area of 301.51 hectares, the settlement aims to accommodate 9,088 people by 2040 through the construction of 630 private houses and several multi-story residential buildings. The settlement will feature various facilities, including an administrative building, a cultural center, a library, a multifunctional building, a restaurant, sports and family health centers, a hotel, a Flag Square, a ceremonial house, a bazaar, a school, a kindergarten, a polyclinic, and a bus station.

The initial phase of development, scheduled until 2026 under the “First State Program on the Great Return”, will encompass 153.4 hectares. During this phase, 628 individual houses and four multi-story residential buildings with 92 apartments will be constructed, providing housing for 3,146 people.

