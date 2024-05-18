Honoring the Tamils Behind H.Res.1230 : Tamils for Biden
The resolution aims to prevent past violence , support the self-determination of Eelam Tamil people, and call for an independence referendum.
Tamils shared their stories with lawmakers, humanizing the conflict and underscoring the importance of recognizing the Tamil Genocide.”SCARSDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a historic moment, the United States Congress recently passed H.Res.1230, recognizing the hundreds of thousands of lives lost during Sri Lanka’s almost 30-year armed conflict.
The resolution, which ended 15 years ago on May 18, 2009, aims to ensure nonrecurrence of past violence, including the Tamil Genocide. It also supports the right to self-determination of Eelam Tamil people and their call for an independence referendum for a lasting peaceful resolution.
Tamils for Biden express heartfelt gratitude to the Tamils who played a key role in advocating for this resolution. Their relentless work, steadfast commitment, and unwavering dedication to justice have made a considerable impact.
Their voices, stories, and advocacy have not only shed light on the atrocities faced by the Tamils but also paved the way for meaningful change.
Tamil activists in the United States worked tirelessly to raise awareness about the Sri Lankan conflict through organizing rallies and engaging with policymakers. Their determination and passion played a crucial role in gaining support for H.Res.1230.
Tamil scholars and educators shared valuable insights, historical context, and research that informed the resolution. Their expertise was crucial in helping lawmakers grasp the complexities of the conflict and recognize the significance of addressing the Tamil Genocide.
Tamil organizations, both locally and globally, worked diligently to ensure that the voices of the affected communities were heard. Their advocacy efforts, petitions, and lobbying were instrumental in advancing H.Res.1230.
Numerous Tamils bravely shared their personal stories, experiences, and pain with lawmakers. By courageously recounting traumatic memories, they humanized the conflict and emphasized the critical need to recognize the Tamil Genocide.
While H.Res.1230 signifies an important milestone, our work must continue. It's crucial for Tamils to support initiatives promoting peace, justice, and self-determination. The Eelam Tamils deserve recognition, healing, and a path to lasting peace. As we commemorate the 15th anniversary of the conflict's end, let's honor those we lost and commit to preventing future violence. Together, Tamils can create a world where all groups' rights and dignity are upheld.
Link HR 1230: https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-resolution/1230/text
