A 100-Year Strategic Vision: Tamil Diaspora Proposes U.S.–Tamil Eelam Alliance for Regional Stability

LEGAL DISCLAIMER: The accompanying image is a conceptual, AI-generated illustration intended to represent a future strategic vision. It does not depict real-world individuals, specific current events, or an official endorsement by the United States Depart

Following Sri Lanka’s denial of U.S. access, Tamil Diaspora calls for recognition of Tamil Eelam as a democratic Indo-Pacific partner.

Tamil Eelam offers the United States a democratic partner at a critical maritime crossroads in an era of rising global competition” — Tamil Diaspora News Editorial Board

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The US Tamil Diaspora today called on the United States government to formally recognize the sovereign state of Tamil Eelam, following Sri Lanka’s recent refusal to grant U.S. combat aircraft ground access. The Diaspora asserts that Colombo’s claim of “neutrality” is a strategic façade that conceals its growing alignment with non-democratic powers.Sri Lanka’s “Neutrality” Questioned Amid Strategic Contradictions“Sri Lanka’s claim of neutrality is fundamentally undermined by its own actions,” stated the US Tamil Diaspora. “There is no neutrality in granting a 100-year lease of the Hambantota Port to China—a strategic asset located along the world’s most vital maritime trade routes.”The Diaspora emphasized that such decisions reflect a broader geopolitical shift that undermines Western security interests in the Indian Ocean region.A Colonial Legacy That Denied Tamil SovereigntyThe US Tamil Diaspora further highlighted that the current unitary state of Sri Lanka is a product of colonial consolidation rather than historical legitimacy.“Prior to European colonization, the Tamil people maintained their own sovereign kingdom—Eelam,” the statement noted. “When the British departed, they dismantled this sovereignty by forcibly merging Tamil territories into a centralized state without the consent of the Tamil people. This colonial error laid the foundation for decades of systemic marginalization and conflict.”Legal Foundation: UN Principles of DecolonizationThe Diaspora called on the United States to apply established international legal principles, particularly:UN General Assembly Resolution 1514 (XV): Affirming the right of all peoples to self-determination and independence from colonial ruleUN General Assembly Resolution 1541 (XV): Recognizing that full self-government includes the emergence as a sovereign independent stateAccording to the Diaspora, these frameworks provide a clear legal pathway for the recognition of Tamil Eelam.A Strategic Partnership for Regional StabilityThe proposal for a sovereign Tamil Eelam is grounded in both legal and strategic considerations:* Right to Self-Determination: Recognition of the Tamil people as a distinct nation entitled to political sovereignty* Restoration of Sovereignty: Addressing the historical consequences of colonial unification* Strategic Alliance: Positioning Tamil Eelam as a democratic partner aligned with U.S. interests in the Indo-Pacific* Maritime Security: Offering access to key locations such as the Port of Trincomalee and the North-East coastline* Long-Term Stability: Proposing a 100-year security partnership to safeguard regional balance against expanding external influenceA Direct Appeal to the United States“The current unitary state of Sri Lanka is increasingly incompatible with Western strategic interests,” the statement concluded. “Recognition of Tamil Eelam represents both a legal obligation under international law and a strategic opportunity to establish a stable, democratic partner in the Indian Ocean.”The US Tamil Diaspora expressed its readiness to engage with the U.S. administration to advance discussions on this proposal.Legal DisclaimerThe accompanying image is a conceptual, AI-generated illustration intended to represent a future strategic vision. It does not depict real-world individuals, current official agreements, or endorsement by the United States Department of Defense or any government entity.About US Tamil DiasporaThe US Tamil Diaspora is a community-based network advocating for the political rights, security, and self-determination of the Tamil people. The organization works to advance awareness, policy dialogue, and international engagement on issues affecting Tamils globally.

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