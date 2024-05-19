New York City Welcomes LIKE85: A Bold New Fragrance Brand
LIKE85 Launches First Fragrance, Blind Green Eau de Parfum, Embracing Clean, Conscious, Cruelty-Free, and Vegan Principles
Blind Green fragrance will make you feel city seductive”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIKE85 New York City Launches First Unisex Fragrance: Blind Green Eau de Parfum
— Alex F. New York City
LIKE85, an innovative fragrance brand based in New York, is thrilled to announce the launch of its debut unisex fragrance, Blind Green Eau de Parfum. Committed to clean, conscious, cruelty-free, and vegan principles, LIKE85 is setting a new standard in the world of perfumery, catering to modern consumers who seek sophistication, sustainability, and inclusivity in their fragrance choices.
Introducing Blind Green Eau de Parfum
Blind Green Eau de Parfum is a harmonious blend of nature’s finest elements, crafted to appeal to all genders. It features top notes of fresh Egyptian Basil and Juniper Berries, heart notes of Italian Bergamot and Wild Fig, and base notes of Cedarwood and Mediterranean Cypress. "Like a walk into a wet and surreal woods". The result is a captivating scent that is City Seductive. LIKE85 is offering a "First To Try" limited time promotion of 18% off Blind Green EDP by entering promo code BG73124 at checkout.
A New Era in Fragrance
LIKE85 was founded on the belief that fragrance should not only smell good but also align with the values of today’s conscious consumers. The brand is dedicated to creating products that are free from harmful chemicals, cruelty-free, and entirely vegan. Each bottle of Blind Green Eau de Parfum is a testament to LIKE85's commitment to ethical and sustainable practices.
“Our mission at LIKE85 is to redefine the beauty industry by offering high-quality, conscious products that everyone can enjoy,” said beauty industry veteran Chris Rosasco, Founder of LIKE85. “With Blind Green, we’ve created a scent that embodies our ethos of inclusivity and sustainability, without compromising on luxury or elegance.”
Sustainability at Its Core
From the sourcing of ingredients to the final packaging, LIKE85 ensures that every step of the production process is environmentally responsible. Blind Green Eau de Parfum is formulated using ethically sourced ingredients and is free from parabens, phthalates, and synthetic dyes. The sleek, minimalist bottle is made from recycled glass, and the packaging is designed to be fully recyclable, reflecting the brand's commitment to reducing its environmental footprint.
Cruelty-Free and Vegan
LIKE85 fragrances are cruelty-free and vegan. The brand does not test on animals and uses no animal-derived ingredients, aligning with the growing consumer demand for ethical beauty products.
An Inclusive Brand for a Diverse Audience
Understanding the diverse nature of its audience, LIKE85 has designed Blind Green Eau de Parfum to be a unisex fragrance, breaking away from traditional gender-specific marketing. This inclusive approach not only broadens the appeal of the product but also challenges the norms of the fragrance industry.
About LIKE85
LIKE85 is a New York-based fragrance brand that champions clean, conscious, cruelty-free, and vegan principles. Founded in 2024 by partners Chris Rosasco and Rogger Requena, LIKE85 aims to transform the fragrance industry by offering luxurious, high-quality scents that align with modern values of sustainability and inclusivity. The brand’s debut fragrance, Blind Green Eau de Parfum, epitomizes its mission to provide ethical and elegant products for all.
Contact Information
For more information, press inquiries, or to request an interview, please contact:
Chris Rosasco
LIKE85, LLC
Email: chris@like-85.com
Website: www.like-85.com
Stay connected with LIKE85 on social media:
Instagram: @like85nyc
Twitter: @like85nyc
###
This press release is intended for immediate distribution. For additional assets or high-resolution images, please contact chris@like-85.com.
Christopher Rosasco
LIKE85,LLC
chris@like-85.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
TikTok