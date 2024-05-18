The Australian Society for Medical Research (ASMR) has announced Professor Matt Dun from the University of Newcastle and Hunter Medical Research Institute as the recipient of the esteemed 2024 ASMR Medallist award.

Professor Matt Dun

Professor Dun’s research career into childhood cancers took a deeply personal turn when his young daughter, Josephine, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour in 2018. Facing the reality of a diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) diagnosis, the most aggressive of all childhood cancers, Professor Dun has dedicated his career to finding effective treatments. Tragically, Josephine passed away almost 2 years from diagnosis, fuelling his mission to combat DIPG relentlessly.

In memory of Josephine and driven by a passionate determination, Professor Dun has tirelessly pursued breakthroughs in DIPG research, advocating for patients and their families, and founding the RUN DIPG charity alongside his wife, Dr Phoebe Hindley and their family and friends. RUN DIPG serves as a beacon of hope in support of families navigating the tragedy of a of a DIPG diagnosis.

Renowned for his captivating speaking, Professor Dun connects personal experience with profound professional expertise, underscoring the pivotal role of patient advocacy in medical research. His poignant narrative serves as a timely reminder for the urgent need for sustained investment in Australian health and medical research to tackle pressing health issues both today and into the future.

Professor Dun will be sharing his insights and experiences at ASMR events nationwide during ASMR Medical Research Week® 2024, scheduled from 21 to 28 October 2024. The ASMR is the peak professional society representing Australian health and medical research.

