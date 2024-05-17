Submit Release
News Search

There were 255 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,654 in the last 365 days.

Honoring Pride Month: A Discussion with Darren Walker

Davis Wright Tremaine Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion is proud to present our next event honoring LGBTQ+ Pride Month featuring a conversation with Darren Walker on Monday, June 3 at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET. This program is part of our regular DEI Education series.

Darren Walker is president of the Ford Foundation, a $16 billion international social justice philanthropy organization. Under his leadership, the Ford Foundation became the first non-profit in US history to issue a $1 billion designated social bond in US capital markets for proceeds to strengthen and stabilize non-profit organizations in the wake of COVID-19. Walker has been included in numerous leadership lists, including TIME's annual 100 Most Influential People and Rolling Stone's 25 People Sharing the Future. In 2020, Darren was named Wall Street Journal's 2020 Philanthropy Innovator of the Year.

During our event, we will discuss the intersection of resilience and adapting by discussing Walker's upbringing, including being raised by a single mother and being one of the first to participate in the Head Start Program and how his background has helped him understand the need for investment in human capital and making a difference in people's lives.

This event will be moderated by DWT's Sam Lachman, an Associate in the Media practice group.

In advance of this event, we invite you to submit questions to our panelists at officeofdei@dwt.com.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar and the option to add this event to your Outlook calendar. This session will be recorded. Please review our privacy policy. By registering for this event, you are providing consent to be recorded.

We look forward to having you join us!

Speakers

Contact Office of DEI with questions.

You just read:

Honoring Pride Month: A Discussion with Darren Walker

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more