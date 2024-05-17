Honoring Pride Month: A Discussion with Darren Walker

Davis Wright Tremaine Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion is proud to present our next event honoring LGBTQ+ Pride Month featuring a conversation with Darren Walker on Monday, June 3 at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET. This program is part of our regular DEI Education series.

Darren Walker is president of the Ford Foundation, a $16 billion international social justice philanthropy organization. Under his leadership, the Ford Foundation became the first non-profit in US history to issue a $1 billion designated social bond in US capital markets for proceeds to strengthen and stabilize non-profit organizations in the wake of COVID-19. Walker has been included in numerous leadership lists, including TIME's annual 100 Most Influential People and Rolling Stone's 25 People Sharing the Future. In 2020, Darren was named Wall Street Journal's 2020 Philanthropy Innovator of the Year.

During our event, we will discuss the intersection of resilience and adapting by discussing Walker's upbringing, including being raised by a single mother and being one of the first to participate in the Head Start Program and how his background has helped him understand the need for investment in human capital and making a difference in people's lives.

This event will be moderated by DWT's Sam Lachman, an Associate in the Media practice group.

In advance of this event, we invite you to submit questions to our panelists at officeofdei@dwt.com.

