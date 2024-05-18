Full closure of the Kapaa Bypass Road on Wednesday, May 22

Main, News Posted on May 17, 2024 in Highways News

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises Kauaʻi motorists of the full closure of the Kapaʻa Bypass Road on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The closure is necessary to safely inspect the Kainahola Stream Bridge. Local traffic will be allowed through the closure to access property along Kapaʻa Bypass Road, all other traffic will be routed to Kūhiō Highway.

Crews will be at both ends of the road to help control traffic. Electronic message boards have been put in place. For a complete list of Kauaʻi lane closures visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/