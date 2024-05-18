Submit Release
RELEASE: DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS (THROUGH APRIL 2024)

Posted on May 17, 2024 in News Releases, OAH

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS
KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

 Office of Administrative Hearings

 JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR | KIAʻĀINA

NADINE Y. ANDO
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA | HOʻOKELE

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
May 17, 2024

DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS
(Through April 2024)

HONOLULU – The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and its respective state Boards and Commissions released a summary of disciplinary actions through the month of April 2024, taken on individuals and entities with professional and vocational licenses in Hawai‘i. These disciplinary actions include dispositions based upon either the results of contested case hearings or settlement agreements submitted by the parties. Respondents enter into settlement agreements as a compromise to claims and to conserve on the expenses of proceeding with an administrative hearing.

The DCCA and the Boards and Commissions are responsible for ensuring those with professional and vocational licenses are performing up to the standards prescribed by state law.

BOARD OF NURSING

Respondent:        Nicole Linton

Case Number:     RNS 2022-0854-L

Sanction:             Voluntary license revocation

Effective Date:     4-4-24

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the state of Texas and failed to timely notify the Board of the disciplinary action, in potential violation of HRS §§ 457-12(a)(8) and 457-12(a)(10). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

BOARD OF PHARMACY

Respondent:        Easy RX Pad LLC, dba Procure Pharmaceutical Services

Case Number:     PHA 2023-50-L

Sanction:             $2,500 fine

Effective Date:     4-18-24

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the state of Missouri, in potential violation of HRS § 436B-19(13). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent:        Pillpack LLC, dba Pillpack by Amazon Pharmacy

Case Number:     PHA 2023-38-L

Sanction:             $500 fine

Effective Date:     4-18-24

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the United States of America, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(13) and 461-21(a)(5), and HAR § 16-95-110(a)(12). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Copies of the decisions are available online at: http://cca.hawaii.gov/oah/oah_decisions/

# # #

Media Contact:

William Nhieu

Communications Officer

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

[email protected]

Office: 808-586-7582

