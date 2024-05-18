RELEASE: DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS (THROUGH APRIL 2024)
DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS
KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA
Office of Administrative Hearings
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR | KIAʻĀINA
NADINE Y. ANDO
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA | HOʻOKELE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
May 17, 2024
DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS
(Through April 2024)
HONOLULU – The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and its respective state Boards and Commissions released a summary of disciplinary actions through the month of April 2024, taken on individuals and entities with professional and vocational licenses in Hawai‘i. These disciplinary actions include dispositions based upon either the results of contested case hearings or settlement agreements submitted by the parties. Respondents enter into settlement agreements as a compromise to claims and to conserve on the expenses of proceeding with an administrative hearing.
The DCCA and the Boards and Commissions are responsible for ensuring those with professional and vocational licenses are performing up to the standards prescribed by state law.
BOARD OF NURSING
Respondent: Nicole Linton
Case Number: RNS 2022-0854-L
Sanction: Voluntary license revocation
Effective Date: 4-4-24
RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the state of Texas and failed to timely notify the Board of the disciplinary action, in potential violation of HRS §§ 457-12(a)(8) and 457-12(a)(10). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)
BOARD OF PHARMACY
Respondent: Easy RX Pad LLC, dba Procure Pharmaceutical Services
Case Number: PHA 2023-50-L
Sanction: $2,500 fine
Effective Date: 4-18-24
RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the state of Missouri, in potential violation of HRS § 436B-19(13). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)
Respondent: Pillpack LLC, dba Pillpack by Amazon Pharmacy
Case Number: PHA 2023-38-L
Sanction: $500 fine
Effective Date: 4-18-24
RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the United States of America, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(13) and 461-21(a)(5), and HAR § 16-95-110(a)(12). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)
Copies of the decisions are available online at: http://cca.hawaii.gov/oah/oah_decisions/
# # #
Media Contact:
William Nhieu
Communications Officer
Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs
Office: 808-586-7582