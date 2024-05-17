Submit Release
CDT Urges Senate to Improve Kids Online Safety Act in New Letter With Other Leading Civil Society Organizations

Today, the Center for Democracy & Technology joined other leading civil society organizations, including the ACLU, EFF, Fight for the Future, and New America’s Open Technology Institute, to urge the Senate to continue negotiations to improve the Kids Online Safety Act and to resolve concerns that the bill will lead to censorship and increased risks to internet users’ privacy. 

News reports indicate that the Senate is considering bringing KOSA to the floor for a vote in the near future. Our organizations share the goal of keeping kids safe online, and appreciate that there have been positive changes made to the legislation to reduce many concerns raised by civil society, LGBTQ communities, and grassroots advocates. We urged the Senators to continue that process of engagement to make additional changes to the bill to mitigate still extant concerns that it will censor valuable speech and undermine the privacy rights of everyone online.  

Read the full letter.

