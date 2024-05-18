Celebrate Diversity at the Asian Street Food Night Market
EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us for the Asian Street Food Night Market on June 8th-9th, 2024, at 425 Rice St, Saint Paul, MN! The night market is hosted by the Council on Asian Pacific Minnesotans, Asian Media Access (AMA), the Asian American Business Resilience Network (AABRN), and the Asian Street Night Food Market.
The event will be hosted at 425 Rice St, Saint Paul, MN, which is the parking lot area of the St. Paul Sears building. The spacious parking lot has been empty for several years. This vacant parking lot will bring new life to the community with various festival events this year, such as the Asian Street Night Food Market.
The festival will last two days: from 3 PM to 11 PM on June 8th and from 3 PM to 10 PM on June 9th. Entry is free for everyone. Enjoy a lively talent show, a beer garden, stunning lion dance performances, and captivating cultural entertainment. Numerous vendors and small businesses will be present, allowing everyone to explore the rich and varied tastes of Asian cuisine and diverse culture. Additionally, there will be various cultural performances and entertainment. This event offers a glimpse into the diverse traditions and customs of various Asian communities.
We invite everyone to join us to taste cultural food, enjoy performances, and support the community. Artists and performers are invited to sign up for stage performances. Don't miss out on this exciting community celebration!
John Yang
The event will be hosted at 425 Rice St, Saint Paul, MN, which is the parking lot area of the St. Paul Sears building. The spacious parking lot has been empty for several years. This vacant parking lot will bring new life to the community with various festival events this year, such as the Asian Street Night Food Market.
The festival will last two days: from 3 PM to 11 PM on June 8th and from 3 PM to 10 PM on June 9th. Entry is free for everyone. Enjoy a lively talent show, a beer garden, stunning lion dance performances, and captivating cultural entertainment. Numerous vendors and small businesses will be present, allowing everyone to explore the rich and varied tastes of Asian cuisine and diverse culture. Additionally, there will be various cultural performances and entertainment. This event offers a glimpse into the diverse traditions and customs of various Asian communities.
We invite everyone to join us to taste cultural food, enjoy performances, and support the community. Artists and performers are invited to sign up for stage performances. Don't miss out on this exciting community celebration!
John Yang
Asian American Business Resilence Network
+1 888-907-2284
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube