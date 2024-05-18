When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 17, 2024 FDA Publish Date: May 17, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Due to Unlabeled Wheat Allergen Company Name: Reser’s Fine Foods Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Beaverton, OR May 17, 2024

Reser’s Fine Foods is voluntarily recalling a single item with a specific use by date, produced at a regional facility and distributed to ALDI. The product is the Aldi Deli Macaroni Salad 32 oz, with a Use By Date of Jun/03/24 due to an incorrect label. The incorrect label does not include an allergen callout for wheat.

The salad was distributed to ALDI locations in the following states: AL, CT, FL, GA, LA, MA, MS, NC, NH, NY, RI, SC, TN, VA, VT

Consumers who purchased this product who are concerned about allergen labeling may return the product to the store for a full refund or discard the item. Consumers who have questions regarding this product or label may call Reser’s Fine Foods at the following number:

CONSUMER INQUIRIES:

888-223-2127

Monday – Friday

8:00AM – 5:00PM Pacific Time