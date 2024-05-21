TapClicks and Advisr Partnership is Extended to Unify Sales and Marketing Operations

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES , May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leading provider of Smart Marketing solutions, announces the extension of their existing partnership with Advisr, provider of the leading sales operating system for B2B enterprises. This collaboration integrates Advisr’s suite of sales planning, product recommendation and proposal generation tools with TapClicks’ unified marketing operations platform, including order management and reporting solutions.

The integration eliminates gaps in the digital marketing and sales process, and enhances both parties’ offerings in the order management system space. It was driven by client request, commercialized for the broader market, and delivered immediate impact across the media sector and their clients, partners and principals.

Mutual platform clients can seamlessly synchronize pre-sales data, proposals, and order-level details from Advisr with TapClicks’ omni-channel order platform for post-sale order management systems, dramatically improving the hand-off between sales and fulfillment teams. The integrated, interoperable Advisr and TapClicks solution expedites data transfer, reduces error, and accelerates the sales process. Also, quantitative campaign data, analytics and reporting from TapClicks is passed to Advisr, informing and improving campaign recommendations in real time.

“We feel that there haven't been enough efforts to create interoperability across marketing technology vendors to support the sales organization. That is why we believe so strongly in our partnership with TapClicks,” said Quique Nagle, Co-founder and CEO of Advisr. “Our unified solution greatly enhances our customers’ ability to be successful and generate more revenue.”

“The unification of sales and marketing systems and data is essential to increase operational efficiencies,” commented Chel Heler, Executive General Manager of TapClicks. “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Advisr, to serve our mutual clients’ profitability.”

The streamlined workflow enables sales organizations to reduce headcount, represent their product portfolio to prospective buyers, and accelerate the deployment of campaigns, resulting in greater cross-sell and upsell opportunities. Additional information can be found at https://www.tapclicks.com/resources/connectors/advisr.

About Advisr

Headquartered in NYC, Advisr helps sales organizations become more efficient and effective in their sales engagements. Advisr's technology enables sales teams to capture more revenue and increase share of wallet by automating pre-sales workflows and providing the infrastructure to scale. Learn more at www.advisr.com.

About TapClicks:

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform which includes over 7500 Martech / Adtech connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information, visit www.tapclicks.com.