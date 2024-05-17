Glycolic acid and D-lactate--putative products of DJ-1--restore neurodegeneration in FUS - and SOD1-ALS

All videos were acquired with three frames per second and channel over 2 min (i.e., 400 frames per channel in total). Spinal MNs were cultured in microfluidic chambers and stained live with Mitotracker Deep Red or JC-1 (red and green channel simultaneously) and Lysotracker Red to visualize motility of mitochondria and lysosomes in axons. Mitotracker Deep Red is shown in the FIJI look up table (LUT) yellow hot, JC-1 as red/green overlay, Lysotracker Red in cyan hot. Refers to Fig S7A , showing Lysotracker Red distal (left) versus proximal (right) in FUS and SOD1 under Riluzole treatment. Download video

Maximum intensity projections with Mitotracker and Lysotracker to illustrate axonal organelle motility in mutant FUS (FUS-eGFP P525L, Table 1 ), SOD1 (SOD1 D90A, Table 1 ), and Ctrl (Ctrl1, Table 1 ), as in Figs 1A and 5A ( Video 11 and Video 12 ). Shown are single, representative microchannels of the microfluidic chamber microgroove barrier either at the distal (left) or proximal (right) end which were inhabited by a protruding bundle of typically 5–20 axons. Processive motility results in straight, longer trajectories whereas immobile organelles project as punctae. For mitochondria in SOD1, the first frame of the video is shown instead of the maximum intensity projection to better document the elongation of these organelles. Note that chronic treatment with Riluzole (see the Materials and Methods section) had no effect on neither the distal FUS trafficking defect for both types of organelles nor the abnormal distal and proximal mitochondria elongation and reduced inner membrane potential (JC-1, yellow overlap) in SOD1. Scale bar = 10 μm. (B, C, D, E) Box plots quantifications of various tracking and morphology parameters deduced from videos from (A) as per organelle values (i.e., each data point presents one individual organelle) for the mutant SOD1 D90A and FUS-eGFP P525L lines and their isogenic gene-corrected control counterparts SOD1 D90A igc and FUS-eGFP WT ( Table 1 ), except of (E) showing mean values per image. Box: 25–75% interquartile range, horizontal line: median, cross: mean, whiskers: non-outlier range (99% of data), dots outside whiskers: outliers, Ctrl Mock is shown in pale blue, diseased mutant mock in pale red, treatment with Riluzole in pale green. A one-way ANOVA with either a Kruskal-Wallis post hoc test to account for the non-normal, top-tailed data distributions (B, C, D) or Bonferroni post hoc test for the normal distributions (E) was used to reveal significant differences in pairwise comparisons. Asterisks: highly significant alteration in pairwise comparisons as highlighted by brown brackets above data, ***P ≤ 0.001, ns: no significant difference, all other pairwise comparisons were not significantly different. (B, C) Note the drastic reduction in distal track displacement (B) and mean speed (C) in mutant FUS Mock that was not rescued through Riluzole treatment. (D) Note the drastic elongation of mitochondria at both the distal and proximal site in mutant SOD1 that was not rescued through Riluzole treatment. (E) Note the reduction in mitochondrial inner membrane potential in mutant SOD1 at both the distal and proximal site that was not rescued through Riluzole treatment.

Patient-derived spinal MNs were matured for 21 d in vitro in microfluidic chambers, double-treated for 24 h at both sites (distal and proximal) with GA and DL (each 1 mM) and imaged live at the distal (left) versus proximal (right) channel end with Mitotracker JC-1 (red/green) and Lysotracker (cyan hot). (A) Maximum intensity projections of videos visualize organelle moving tracks in axons. Shown are single, representative microchannels of the microfluidic chamber microgroove barrier either at the distal (left) or proximal (right) end, which were inhabited by a protruding bundle of typically 5–20 axons. Processive motility results in straight, longer trajectories whereas immobile organelles project as punctae. For mitochondria in SOD1, the first frame of the video is shown instead of the maximum intensity projection to better document the elongation of these organelles. Representative examples from the mutant SOD1 and TDP-43 ( Fig S1 , Table 1 ) and control (Ctrl) line pools are shown as follows: SOD1: SOD1 D90A, TDP-43: TDP-43 S393L, Ctrl: Ctrl1. Note the striking elongation of mitochondria along with a reduction in the inner membrane potential (JC-1 yellow overlap) in SOD1 Mock compared to Ctrl (JC-1 red) at both the distal and proximal site, which were rescued through GA and DL double treatment. Conversely, mitochondrial inner membrane potential appeared normal in TDP-43 Mock (JC-1 red), whereas mitochondrial and lysosomal motility was reduced at both the distal and proximal site (punctae instead of trajectories) and could not be restored through GA and DL double treatment ( Video 9 and Video 10 ). Scale bar = 10 μm. (B, C, D, E) Box plots quantifications of various tracking and morphology parameters deduced from videos from (A) as per organelle values (i.e., each data point presents one individual organelle) for the mutant SOD1, TDP-43, and Ctrl cell line pool, except of (E) showing mean values per image. For mutant SOD1, data from the SOD1 D90A, A4V, and R115G lines were pooled ( Table 1 ). For mutant TDP-43, data from the TDP-43 S393L and G294V lines were pooled ( Table 1 ). For WT Ctrl, data from the Ctrl1, Ctrl2, Ctrl3, FUS WT-GFP, and SOD1 D90A igc lines were pooled ( Table 1 ). For individual cell lines refer to Fig S1 . Box: 25–75% interquartile range, horizontal line: median, cross: mean, whiskers: non-outlier range (99% of data), dots outside whiskers: outliers, Ctrl Mock is shown in pale blue, diseased mutant mock in pale red, double treatment with GA and DL in pale green. (B, C, D, E) A one-way ANOVA with either a Kruskal-Wallis post hoc test to account for the non-normal, top-tailed data distributions (B, C, D) or Bonferroni post hoc test for the normal distributions (E) was used to reveal significant differences in pairwise comparisons. Asterisks: highly significant alteration in pairwise comparisons as highlighted by brown brackets above data, ***P ≤ 0.001, all other pairwise comparisons were not significantly different. (B, C) Note the drastic reduction in distal as well as proximal track displacement (B) and mean speed (C) in TDP-43 Mock that was not rescued through GA and DL double treatment. (D) Note the drastic elongation of mitochondria at both the distal and proximal site in SOD1 that was rescued by GA and DL double treatment. (E) Note the reduction in mitochondrial inner membrane potential in SOD1 at both the distal and proximal site that was rescued by GA and DL double treatment.

(A) Shown are maximum intensity projections of confocal Z-stacks imaged live in the transgenic bacterial artificial chromosome HeLa cell model expressing normal FUS-eGFP WT (Ctrl) or mutant FUS-eGFP P525L (FUS) ( Table 1 ). The eGFP intensity is shown in the LUT “Green Fire Blue” of the FIJI software, i.e., low eGFP intensities are shown in blue and high intensities in green shades, no nuclear HOECHST staining or alike was used. Each viewing field centres a single nucleus with its surrounding cytosol. The cytosol particularly in Ctrl cells appears very dark similar to intercellular blank background because of its low content of eFUS-GFP. Note the occurrence of cytosolic FUS aggregates in FUS Mock as compared with Ctrl Mock (arrowheads) that were rescued through treatment with 10 mM nicotinamide riboside (NAR) over 24 h, a precursor of NAD + . Conversely, inhibition of NAD synthesis through treatment with 10 μM FK688 over 24 h phenocopied the cytosolic mutant FUS aggregation. Scale bar = 10 μm. (B) Quantification of (A) as counts of cytosolic FUS aggregates per cell, N = 90 images, each data point of the scatter dot plots presents one mean value per image, whiskers show the STDEV, centre lines the median. Note the drastic increase in FUS Mock (red dots) as compared with Ctrl Mock (blue dots) and its reversion back to Ctrl levels through NAR treatment (greendots) whereas FK866 treatment of Ctrl cells led to increased cytosolic FUS aggregation similar to mutant FUS Mock. A one-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post hoc test was used for the normal distributions of the data sets to reveal significant differences in pairwise comparisons as highlighted by brackets above data. Asterisks: highly significant alteration in indicated pairwise comparison, ***P ≤ 0.001 and ns: no significant difference. (C) Transgenic bacterial artificial chromosome HeLa cells from (A) were treated for 24 h with either NAR or FK866. Recruitment-withdrawal of FUS-GFP to UV laser cuts in nuclei (boxed area) was then imaged live ( Video 8 ). Shown are single video frames at 150 s when the GFP intensity was around its maximum. The eGFP intensity is shown in the LUT “Green Fire Blue” of the FIJI software, i.e., low eGFP intensities are shown in blue and high intensities in green shades, no nuclear HOECHST staining or alike was used. Each viewing field centres a single nucleus with its surrounding cytosol. The cytosol particularly in Ctrl cells appears very dark similar to intercellular blank background because of its low content of FUS-eGFP. Note the failed recruitment in FUS Mock as compared with Ctrl Mock and its rescue through NAR treatment whereas FK866 treatment of Ctrl cells decreased the FUS recruitment. Furthermore, in case of failed FUS-eGFP recruitment (i.e., FUS Mock, FUS + FK866), the laser beam left a dark line because of photo bleaching that is not to be mistaken for FUS-eGFP withdrawal from the DNA damage site. Scale bar = 10 μm. (D) Quantification of (C) for Ctrl cells, GFP intensities at cuts plotted over time after laser irradiation. Note the further boosted recruitment of FUS over Ctrl Mock (blue curve) through NAR treatment in a concentration-dependent manner. (E) Quantification of (C) for mutant FUS cells. Note the rescue of FUS recruitment over Mock (red curve) through NAR treatment in a concentration-dependent manner, even though not fully restored to Ctrl Mock levels (blue curve). (F) Quantification of (C) for Ctrl cells. Note the pronounced decrease in FUS recruitment through FK866 treatment in a concentration-dependent manner, even though no complete inhibition as in FUS Mock was achieved. (G) Quantification of (C) for mutant FUS cells. Note that FK866 treatment did not alter the failed FUS recruitment at any concentration.

(A) Patient-derived spinal MNs from healthy control patients were matured for 21 d in vitro in microfluidic chambers. Then 10 μM of Oligo A or CCCP was exclusively added to the distal site 4 h before live imaging at the distal (left) versus proximal (right) channel end with Mitotracker JC-1 (red/green) ( Video 5 ) and Lysotracker (cyan hot) ( Video 6 ). Shown are single, representative microchannels of the microfluidic chamber microgroove barrier either at the distal (left) or proximal (right) end, which were inhabited by a protruding bundle of typically 5–20 axons. Axonal organelle motility is visualized by maximum intensity projections of videos. Processive motility results in straight, longer trajectories whereas immobile organelles project as punctae. Note the drastic loss of lysosomal and mitochondrial motility and its inner membrane potential (JC-1 green) at the treated distal site (Oligo A, CCCP) compared with Mock whereas the untreated proximal site remained physiological. Shown is a representative example of Ctrl1 ( Table 1 ). Scale bar = 10 μm. (B) Patient-derived spinal MNs expressing normal (Ctrl) FUS-eGFP WT ( Table 1 ) were matured for 21 d in vitro in uncompartmentalized dishes. Cells were treated for 4 h with 10 μM Oligo A or CCCP, recruitment-withdrawal of FUS-eGFP to UV laser cuts in nuclei was then imaged live ( Video 7 ). (C) Quantification of (B), amount of FUS-eGFP at cuts plotted over time. Note that neither Oligo A (purple curve) nor CCCP (black curve) inhibited the normal FUS recruitment (blue curve). (D) Quantification of (B) of the ratio of FUS-eGFP cytosolic over nuclear integral intensity, N = 30 images, each data point of the scatter dot plots presents one mean value per image, whiskers show the STDEV, centre lines the median. A one-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post hoc test was used for the normal distributions of the data sets to reveal significant differences in pairwise comparisons as highlighted by brackets above data. Asterisks: highly significant alteration in indicated pairwise comparison, ***P ≤ 0.001.

Both axon trafficking and DNA damage repair are highly energy demanding and thus depend on the availability of energy in the cell ( Martire et al, 2015 ; Naumann et al, 2018 ). Postmitotic neurons rely mainly on oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) to generate ATP ( Zheng et al, 2016 ). We thus interfered with mitochondrial OXPHOS in WT control MNs to test whether this inhibition is already sufficient to induce axonal trafficking deficiency as well as lack of poly(ADP)ribose-dependent FUS recruitment to DNA damage sites. WT MNs (Ctrl 1–3, Table 1 ) were treated with 10 μM Oligomycin A, an inhibitor of the respiratory chain complex V, or with 10 μM of the uncoupler carbonyl cyanide 3-chlorophenylhydrazone (CCCP) for 24 h on the distal site of MFCs. The resulting dysfunction of axonal mitochondria induced phenocopies of FUS-ALS axonal trafficking defects ( Fig 3A ). Conversely, the same treatments did not interfere with FUS-recruitment to laser-induced DNA damage sites in MNs expressing WT FUS-eGFP ( Table 1 ) ( Fig 3B and C ), albeit an increase in cytosolic FUS ( Fig 3D ) that was insufficient to interfere with its nuclear function.

(A) Refers to Fig 2E . Isogenic MN lines expressing either WT (Ctrl) or mutant P525L FUS-eGFP (FUS) ( Table 1 ) were matured for 21 d in vitro and then double treated for 24 h with GA and DL (each 10 mM). Shown are maximum intensity projections of confocal Z-stacks imaged live. The eGFP intensity is shown in the LUT “Green Fire Blue” of the FIJI software, i.e., low eGFP intensities are shown in blue and high intensities in green shades, no nuclear HOECHST staining or alike was used. Each viewing field centres single nuclei with their surrounding cytosol. Note the displacement of FUS from nucleus to cytosol in FUS Mock as compared with Ctrl Mock that were rescued through GA and DL double treatment but not through GA or DL alone even at 20 mM. Scale bar = 10 μm. (B) Quantification of (A) of the ratio of FUS-eGFP nuclear over cytosolic integral intensity, N = 30 images, each data point of the scatter dot plots presents one mean value per image, whiskers show the STDEV, centre lines the median. A one-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post hoc test was used for the normal distributions of the data sets to reveal significant differences in pairwise comparisons as highlighted by brackets above data. Asterisks: highly significant alteration in indicated pairwise comparison, ***P ≤ 0.001, ns: no significant difference.

(A) Refers to Fig 2A . GA and DL double treatment rescues from cytosolic FUS aggregation. Shown are maximum intensity projections of confocal Z-stacks imaged live in the transgenic bacterial artificial chromosome HeLa cell model expressing normal FUS-eGFP WT (Ctrl) or mutant FUS-eGFP P525L (FUS) ( Table 1 ). The eGFP intensity is shown in the LUT “Green Fire Blue” of the FIJI software, i.e., low eGFP intensities are shown in blue and high intensities in green shades, no nuclear HOECHST staining or alike was used. Each viewing field centres a single nucleus with its surrounding cytosol. The cytosol particularly in Ctrl cells appears very dark similar to intercellular blank background because of its low content of eFUS-GFP. Note the occurrence of cytosolic FUS aggregates in FUS Mock as compared with Ctrl Mock (arrowheads) that were rescued through GA and DL double treatment for 24 h (each 10 mM) but not through GA and LL, or GA, DL, or LL alone even at 20 mM.Scale bar = 10 μm. (B) Quantification of (A) as counts of cytosolic FUS aggregates per cell, N = 30 images, each data point of the scatter dot plots presents one mean value per image, whiskers show the STDEV, centre lines the median. Note the drastic increase in FUS Mock (brown dots) as compared with Ctrl Mock (dark blue dots) and its reversion back to Ctrl levels through GA and DL double treatment (green dots) but not through GA and LL, or GA, DL or LL alone (pale red dots). A one-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post hoc test was used for the normal distributions of the data sets to reveal significant differences in pairwise comparisons as highlighted by brackets above data. Asterisks: highly significant alteration in indicated pairwise comparison, ***P ≤ 0.001 and ns: no significant difference. (C) Refers to Fig 2C . Transgenic bacterial artificial chromosome HeLa cells from (A) were double treated for 24 h with either GA and DL, or with GA and LL (each 10 mM), or with GA, DL, or LL alone (each 20 mM, respectively). Recruitment-withdrawal of FUS-GFP to UV laser cuts in nuclei (boxed area) was then imaged live. Shown are single video frames at 150 s when the eGFP intensity was around its maximum. The eGFP intensity is shown in the LUT “Green Fire Blue” of the FIJI software, i.e., low eGFP intensities are shown in blue and high intensities in green shades, no nuclear HOECHST staining or alike was used. Each viewing field centres a single nucleus with its surrounding cytosol. The cytosol particularly in Ctrl cells appears very dark similar to intercellular blank background because of its low content of FUS-eGFP. Note the failed recruitment in FUS Mock as compared with Ctrl Mock and its rescue through GA and DL double treatment but not through GA and LL, or GA, DL or LL alone even at 20 mM. Furthermore, in case of failed FUS-eGFP recruitment (i.e., FUS Mock, FUS + GA, FUS + DL, FUS + LL, FUS + GA & LL), the laser beam left a dark line because of photo bleaching that is not to be mistaken for FUS-eGFP withdrawal from the DNA damage site. Scale bar = 10 μm. (D) Quantification of (C). Note the failed recruitment in FUS Mock (red curve, right) over the entire recording time of 850 s whereas GA and DL double treatment (green curve, right) fairly restored the recruitment-withdrawal towards Ctrl kinetics (blue curve, left) whereas neither GA and LL, nor GA, DL, or LL alone (brown, black, pink and orange curve, respectively, right) rescued the FUS-eGFP recruitment.

Refers to Fig 2C . The transgenic bacterial artificial chromosome HeLa cell model expressing mutant FUS-eGFP P525L (FUS) was double treated for 24 h with GA and DL over a concentration range of 0–10,000 μM (10 mM) as indicated and compared with normal FUS-eGFP WT (Ctrl) ( Table 1 ). (A) Recruitment-withdrawal of FUS-eGFP to UV laser cuts in nuclei was then imaged live and the quantified amount of FUS-eGFP at cuts plotted over time. Note the failed recruitment in FUS Mock (red curve) over the entire recording time of 850 s whereas GA and DL double treatments fairly restored the recruitment-withdrawal towards Ctrl kinetics (blue curve) in a concentration-dependent manner. (B) Non-linear regression of (A). Areas under curves in (A) were plotted over logarithmized GA and DL concentrations to deduce the EC 50 (x-axis) at level 50 (y-axis).

(A) GA and DL double treatment rescues from cytosolic FUS aggregation. Shown are maximum intensity projections of confocal Z-stacks imaged live in the transgenic bacterial artificial chromosome HeLa cell model expressing normal FUS-eGFP WT (Ctrl) or mutant FUS-eGFP P525L (FUS) ( Table 1 ). The eGFP intensity is shown in the LUT “Green Fire Blue” of the FIJI software, i.e., low eGFP intensities are shown in blue and high intensities in green shades, no nuclear HOECHST staining or alike was used. Each viewing field centres a single nucleus with its surrounding cytosol. The cytosol particularly in Ctrl cells appears very dark similar to intercellular blank background because of its low content of eFUS-GFP. Note the occurrence of cytosolic FUS aggregates in FUS Mock as compared with Ctrl Mock (arrowheads) that were rescued through GA and DL double treatment for 24 h (each 10 mM) but not through GA or DL alone even at 20 mM. Scale bar = 10 μm. (B) Quantification of (A) as counts of cytosolic FUS aggregates per cell, N = 30 images, each data point of the scatter dot plots presents one mean value per image, whiskers show the STDEV, centre lines the median. Note the drastic increase in FUS Mock (red dots) as compared with Ctrl Mock (blue dots) and its reversion back to Ctrl levels through GA and DL double treatment (green dots) but not through GA or DL alone (grey dots). A one-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post hoc test was used for the normal distributions of the data sets to reveal significant differences in pairwise comparisons as highlighted by brackets above data. Asterisks: highly significant alteration in indicated pairwise comparison, ***P ≤ 0.001 and ns: no significant difference. (C) Transgenic bacterial artificial chromosome HeLa cells from (A) were double treated for 24 h with GA and DL (each 10 mM). Recruitment-withdrawal of FUS-GFP to UV laser cuts in nuclei (boxed area) was then imaged live ( Video 3 ). Shown are single video frames at 150 s when the eGFP intensity was around its maximum. The eGFP intensity is shown in the LUT “Green Fire Blue” of the FIJI software, i.e., low eGFP intensities are shown in blue and high intensities in green shades, no nuclear HOECHST staining or alike was used. Each viewing field centres a single nucleus with its surrounding cytosol. The cytosol particularly in Ctrl cells appears very dark similar to intercellular blank background because of its low content of FUS-eGFP. Note the failed recruitment in FUS Mock as compared with Ctrl Mock and its rescue through GA and DL double treatment but not through GA or DL alone even at 20 mM. Furthermore, in case of failed FUS-eGFP recruitment (i.e., FUS Mock, FUS + GA, FUS + DL), the laser beam left a dark line because of photo bleaching that is not to be mistaken for FUS-eGFP withdrawal from the DNA damage site. Scale bar = 10 μm. (D) Quantification of (C). Note the failed recruitment in FUS Mock (red curve) over the entire recording time of 850 s whereas GA and DL double treatment (green curve) fairly restored the recruitment-withdrawal towards Ctrl kinetics (blue curve) whereas neither GA nor DL alone (black and pink curve, respectively) rescued the FUS-eGFP recruitment. (E) Patient-derived isogenic spinal MNs expressing normal (Ctrl) or mutant P525L (FUS) FUS-eGFP ( Table 1 ) were matured for 21 d in vitro and then double treated for 24 h with GA and DL (each 10 mM). Recruitment-withdrawal of FUS-eGFP to UV laser cuts in nuclei (boxed area) was then imaged live ( Video 4 ) similar to (C). Shown are single video frames at 150 s when the eGFP intensity was around its maximum. Note the failed recruitment in FUS Mock as compared with Ctrl Mock and its rescue through GA and DL double treatment. Scale bar = 10 μm. (F) Quantification of (E), amount of FUS-eGFP at cut over time. Note the failed recruitment in FUS Mock (red curve) over the entire recording time of 850 s whereas GA and DL double treatment (green curve) fairly restored the recruitment-withdrawal towards Ctrl kinetics (blue curve).

Refers to Fig 1 . Patient-derived isogenic spinal MNs expressing normal (Ctrl) or mutant P525L (FUS) FUS-eGFP ( Table 1 ) were matured in microfluidic chambers for 21 d in vitro. Then the mutant was double-treated for 24 h with GA and DL over a concentration range of 0–10,000 μM (10 mM) as indicated and imaged live at the distal channel end with Lysotracker. (A) Box plots quantifications of track displacement deduced from videos as per organelle values (i.e., each data point presents one individual organelle track). Box: 25–75% interquartile range, horizontal line: median, cross: mean, whiskers: non-outlier range (99% of data), dots outside whiskers: outliers, Ctrl Mock is shown in pale blue, diseased mutant mock in pale red, double treatment with GA and DL in pale green, single treatments in grey. Note the drastic reduction in distal track displacement in FUS Mock that was rescued through GA and DL double treatment in a concentration-dependent manner with an apparent plateau reached at 1,000 μM (1 mM). Conversely, GA or DL alone did not lead to any increase in organelle track displacement even at 20,000 μM (20 mM). Moreover, double treatment of Ctrl cells did not further stimulate the physiological level even at 10,000 μM (10 mM). (B) Non-linear regression of (A). Median values of data sets in (A) were plotted over logarithmized GA and DL concentrations to deduce the EC 50 (x-axis) at level 50 (y-axis).

Patient-derived isogenic spinal MNs expressing normal (Ctrl) or mutant P525L (FUS) FUS-eGFP ( Table 1 ) were matured in microfluidic chambers for 21 d in vitro. Then each line was double-treated at both sites (distal and proximal) for 24 h either with GA and DL, or GA and LL, or with GA, DL, or LL alone as indicated (each 1 mM, respectively) and imaged live at the distal (left) versus proximal (right) channel end. (A) Maximum intensity projections of videos visualize organelle moving tracks in axons. Shown are single, representative microchannels of the microfluidic chamber microgroove barrier either at the distal (left) or proximal (right) end, which were inhabited by a protruding bundle of typically 5–20 axons. Processive motility results in straight, longer trajectories whereas immobile organelles project as punctae. Note the exclusively distal loss of lysosomal and mitochondrial motility in FUS Mock compared with Ctrl, which were both rescued through GA and DL double treatment but not through GA and LL or through GA, DL, or LL alone. Scale bar = 10 μm. (B, C, D) Box plots quantifications of various tracking and morphology parameters deduced from videos from (A) as per organelle values (i.e., each data point presents one individual organelle) for the mutant FUS and Ctrl line. Box: 25–75% interquartile range, horizontal line: median, cross: mean, whiskers: non-outlier range (99% of data), dots outside whiskers: outliers, Ctrl Mock is shown in pale blue, diseased mutant mock in pale red, double treatment with GA and DL in pale green, all other treatments in grey. A one-way ANOVA with a Kruskal-Wallis post hoc test to account for the non-normal, top-tailed data distributions was used to reveal significant differences in pairwise comparisons. Asterisks: highly significant alteration in pairwise comparisons as highlighted by brown brackets above data, ***P ≤ 0.001, all other pairwise comparisons were not significantly different.

(A, B, C, D) Refers to Figs 1 and 5 , showing box plot quantifications as per organelle values (i.e., each data point presents one individual organelle) of all individual mutant (FUS, SOD1, TDP43) and Ctrl lines. Box: 25–75% interquartile range, horizontal line: median, cross: mean, whiskers: non-outlier range (99% of data), dots outside whiskers: outliers, Ctrl Mock is shown in pale blue, diseased mutant mock in pale red, double treatment with GA and DL in pale green. (A, B, C, D) A one-way ANOVA with either a Kruskal-Wallis post hoc test to account for the non-normal, top-tailed data distributions (A, B, D) or Bonferroni post hoc test for the normal distributions (C) was used to reveal significant differences in pairwise comparisons. Blue asterisks at labels underneath x-axis: highly significant alteration of a Mock-treated mutant as compared with Ctrl1 Mock distal. Brown asterisks at brown brackets over box plots: highly significant rescue through GA and DL double treatment in a mutant as compared with its Mock condition, ***P ≤ 0.001. (E) Super-elongated mitochondria in SOD1 D90A in uncompartmentalized cultures with moderate decrease in inner membrane potential (JC-1 yellow overlap) as compared with Ctrl1. Note the rescue of both phenotypes through GA and DL double (1 mM each) but not GA or DL single treatment (20 mM). Scale bar = 10 μm.

Patient-derived spinal MNs were matured for 21 d in vitro in microfluidic chambers, double treated for 24 h at both sites (distal and proximal) with GA and DL (each 1 mM) and imaged live at the distal (left) versus proximal (right) channel end. (A) Maximum intensity projections of videos visualize organelle moving tracks in axons. Shown are single, representative microchannels of the microfluidic chamber microgroove barrier either at the distal (left) or proximal (right) end, which were inhabited by a protruding bundle of typically 5–20 axons. Processive motility results in straight, longer trajectories, whereas immobile organelles project as punctae. Representative examples from the mutant FUS ( Fig S1 , Table 1 ) and control (Ctrl) line pools are shown as follows: FUS: FUS R521C, Ctrl: Ctrl1. Note the exclusively distal loss of lysosomal and mitochondrial motility and its inner membrane potential (JC-1 green) in FUS Mock compared with Ctrl (JC-1 red), which were both rescued through GA and DL double treatment but not through GA or DL alone even at 20 mM ( Video 1 and Video 2 ). Scale bar = 10 μm. (B, C, D, E) Box plots quantifications of various tracking and morphology parameters deduced from videos from (A) as per organelle values (i.e., each data point presents one individual organelle) for the mutant FUS and Ctrl cell line pool, except of (E) showing mean values per image. For mutant FUS, data from the FUS R521C, R521L, R495X, and FUS P525L-eGFP lines were pooled ( Table 1 ). For WT Ctrl, data from the Ctrl1, Ctrl2, Ctrl3, FUS WT-GFP, and SOD1 D90A igc lines were pooled ( Table 1 ). For individual cell lines, refer to Fig S1 . Box: 25–75% interquartile range, horizontal line: median, cross: mean, whiskers: non-outlier range (99% of data), dots outside whiskers: outliers, Ctrl Mock is shown in pale blue, diseased mutant mock in pale red, double treatment with GA and DL in pale green. (B, C, D, E) A one-way ANOVA with either a Kruskal-Wallis post hoc test to account for the non-normal, top-tailed data distributions (B, C, D) or Bonferroni post hoc test for the normal distributions (E) was used to reveal significant differences in pairwise comparisons. Asterisks: highly significant alteration in pairwise comparisons as highlighted by brown brackets above data, ***P ≤ 0.001, all other pairwise comparisons were not significantly different. (B, C) Note the drastic reduction in exclusively distal track displacement (B) and mean speed (C) in FUS Mock that was rescued through GA and DL double treatment. (D) Note the drastic reduction in exclusively distal mitochondria elongation (fragmentation) in FUS that was rescued by GA and DL double treatment. (E) Note the loss of exclusively distal mitochondrial inner membrane potential in FUS that was rescued by GA and DL double treatment.

Discussion

In this study, we introduce the two substances glycolic acid (GA) and D-lactate (DL) as novel therapeutic candidates for ALS. Both compounds occur naturally in the cell, e.g., as products of DJ-1 (Lee et al, 2012), which converts the reactive aldehydes glyoxal and methylglyoxal to GA and DL, respectively (Thornalley, 2003; Lee et al, 2012). We show that combinatorial treatment with GA and DL restored axonal organelle deficits of mitochondria and lysosomes in FUS- and SOD1-ALS. Specifically, in the case of FUS mutants, GA and DL restored the axonal motility of distal lysosomes and mitochondria (Fig 1B and C) as well as the fragmentation and depolarization of distal mitochondria (Fig 1D and E). Conversely, the SOD1 mutants did not exhibit any alteration in their axonal organelle motility (Fig 5B and C) but instead a striking hyper-elongation of their axonal mitochondria along with a reduced inner membrane potential (Fig 5D and E), albeit to a lesser extent as compared with the FUS mutants (Fig S1C). These distinct axonal organelle phenotypes in mutant SOD1 were restored through GA and DL treatment as well. Because the common denominator of the mutant FUS and SOD1 phenotypes was apparently the reduced inner membrane potential of mitochondria, we suggest that the mode of action of GA and DL in rescuing these distinct phenotypes functions through the restoration of mitochondrial polarization. In line with this view is our finding that GA and DL failed to restore the deficient axonal organelle motility in TDP43 mutants that did not exhibit any alteration in their mitochondrial inner membrane potential (Fig 5E). This fits previous data on PARK7 cells and C. elegans models, in which GA restored the mitochondrial membrane potential and prolonged neuronal survival (Toyoda et al, 2014). It remains, however, open, why in case of ALS mutants, only a combinatorial treatment of GA and DL was able to restore the phenotypes in our iPSC-derived spinal motoneuronal ALS model.

GA and DL can help to maintain calcium homeostasis (Chovsepian et al, 2022). ER-mitochondria associations have become of increasing interest in neurodegenerative diseases because these specialized tight structural associations between a closely apposed ER surface and outer mitochondria membrane were reported to regulate a variety of essential physiological functions including calcium signaling, phospholipid synthesis/exchange, mitochondrial biogenesis, and dynamics as well as cell death (Grossmann et al, 2019; Liu et al, 2019; Grossmann et al, 2023; Pereira et al, 2023). Interestingly, loss of DJ-1 led to reduced ER-mitochondria association and disturbed function of mitochondria-associated membranes and mitochondria in vitro (Liu et al, 2019). Whether the beneficial effects of GA and DL in FUS- and SOD1-ALS are attributable to improved mitochondria-ER interactions requires, however, further investigations.

Apart from rescuing mitochondrial depolarization and phenotypes, GA and DL did also restore FUS recruitment to laser induced DNA damage sites (Fig 2). We recently showed that the lack of proper FUS-recruitment to DNA damage sites is upstream of all axonal/mitochondrial phenotypes in FUS-ALS (Naumann et al, 2018). DNA damage induces PARP1, an enzyme important in initiating proper DNA damage response. Activation of PARP1, however, not only leads to NAD+ depletion but can also induce mitochondrial dysfunction (Szabo et al, 1996). Silencing of PARP1 increased basal cellular parameters of OXPHOS, providing direct evidence that PARP1 is a regulator of mitochondrial function in resting cells. Whereas PARP1 is a regulator of OXPHOS in resting and oxidatively stressed cells, it only exerts a minor effect on glycolysis (Modis et al, 2012). Interestingly though, energy depletion itself is not sufficient to induce DNA damage (Szabo et al, 1996). This perfectly fits our data showing that administration of Oligomycin A or CCCP led to mitochondrial depolarization and halted axonal transport, whereas it did not influence laser-induced FUS-recruitment (Fig 3B and C). These data might suggest that the lack of proper DNA repair in FUS-ALS leads to a sustained PARP1 activation and NAD+ degradation.

Glyoxylases are important to detoxify, e.g., methylglyoxal (MGO) and glyoxal (GO), which are generated, e.g., during glycolysis. If not detoxified, advanced glycation end products (AGEs) are accumulating. Inceased levels of AGEs are associated with aging and with diverse disorders such as diabetes, renal failure and neurodegeneration. Lipid peroxidation and AGEs occur in the brain during normal aging as well as in Alzheimer’s disease (Dei et al, 2002) and also in ALS patient spinal cord motor neurons (Kikuchi et al, 2000, 2002). FUS-ALS mutations led to increased ROS production and lipid peroxidation as well (Ismail et al, 2024). AGE Nε-(carboxymethyl) lysine levels are elevated in cerebrospinal fluid of ALS patients (Kaufmann et al, 2004). This suggests that impaired glyoxylase activity might be an important contributor to ALS pathophysiology as well. The generation of MGO and GO is further augmented by ROS. The transcription factor NRF2 is a critical inducer of the antioxidant response element (ARE)-mediated gene expression, and, importantly, is regulated by DJ-1. Overexpression of DJ-1 results in increased NRF2 protein levels by preventing association with its inhibitor protein, KEAP1, and subsequent ubiquitination of NRF2 (Clements et al, 2006). It is of note that increased NRF2 levels protect against DNA damage by activating DNA damage repair factors. Interestingly, previous data of SOD1 mice showed that the toxicity of astrocytes expressing ALS-linked mutant hSOD1 to co-cultured motor neurons was reversed by NRF2 overexpression (Vargas et al, 2008). However, GA and DL most likely act downstream of DJ-1 and NRF2 or independent of the latter.

We thus wondered whether effects of GA and DL were because of alleviation of impaired metabolism by reintroducing them into metabolic pathways. DL can be converted to pyruvate, reducing NAD(P)+ to NAD(P)H, whereas GA converted to glyoxylate (for further use in the citrate cycle) also reduces NAD(P)+ to NAD(P)H. NAD+ is an important metabolite in human cells pivotal for processes including DNA repair and mitophagy (Hou et al, 2021). A lot of metabolic and stress pathways oxidize NAD(P)H including glycolysis, but also ROS scavenging by the gluthation system, and PARP1 activation. Furthermore, enzymes involved in NAD+ salvage, namely NAMPT and NMNAT2, were reported to show an altered expression in the spinal cord of ALS patients, suggesting deficits of this pathway in the human ALS pathology (Harlan et al, 2020). Therefore, we hypothesized that supplementation with GA and DL restores NAD+ using this salvage pathway and, thus, boosting this salvage pathway with the NAD+ precursor NAR should have similar effects as GA and DL treatment (Harlan et al, 2016, 2020). Fitting to this theory, inhibition of NAMPT perfectly phenocopied FUS-ALS mutants, whereas supplementation with NAR rescued FUS-ALS phenotypes (Fig 4). Of note, enhancing the NAD+ salvage pathway was recently reported to revert the toxicity of astrocytes expressing ALS-linked mutant hSOD1 to co-cultured MNs (Harlan et al, 2016). Conversely, knock out of DJ-1 in the G93A SOD1 ALS mouse model led to an accelerated disease course and shortened survival (Lev et al, 2015). In addition, it has been recently shown that increased demand for NAD+ relative to ATP induces aerobic glycolysis (Luengo et al, 2021). We recently showed that a boosted metabolic turnover of the glycolytic pathway improved the viability of FUS-ALS MN, whereas blocking glycolysis reduced their viability (Zimyanin et al, 2023). These data altogether suggest that the beneficial treatment effect of GA and DL in FUS- and SOD1-ALS MNs might be because of a metabolic rescue by restoring the NAD(P)H reservoir.

A limitation of the results is that rather high concentrations of the compounds GA and DL were required for the rescue effects. The natural compound D-lactate is found in the body at concentrations of about 10–20 μM in the blood serum (Hasegawa et al, 2003). Physiological serum concentrations of glycolate are up to 12.5 μM and a bit higher in tissues (also in brain tissue) (Hagen et al, 1993; Knight et al, 2012). The concentrations found, e.g., in diabetic patients are even higher; however, GA and DL are thought to represent the products of detoxified MGO and GO, respectively, and not the toxic agents themselves. Thus, the respective EC50 found in our study were considerably higher and thus future evaluation of their safety are needed. Another limitation is that the MFCs contained axon bundles rather than single axons. We thus cannot rule out that single axons behave different. Axonal growth behavior was also not assessed by these assays, but analysis was performed in very standardized proximal and distal positions.

In addition, we did not yet understand why for the rescue effect in the case of FUS- and SOD1-ALS both substances were needed, whereas only one was sufficient in case of PD (Toyoda et al, 2014) or ischemia (Chovsepian et al, 2022). We hypothesize that GA’s role is to provide substrate for the citrate cycle whereas DL provides the energy. Even with a lot of energy, this cannot be converted to ATP if the citrate cycle does not have sufficient capacity. However, whether this is different in PD versus ALS models needs to be clarified in further studies. Furthermore, the role of DJ-1 in SOD1- and particularly FUS-ALS, and whether the effects of GA and DL might be a sign of impaired DJ-1 function in SOD1- and/or FUS-ALS needs to be addressed in future studies. Finally, under certain conditions, DJ-1 can produce a mixture of D-lactate and L-lactate (Zhou et al, 2022). However, L-lactate was neither effective alone nor in combination with GA in the FUS-ALS MNs. The reason for this might be the different cellular distribution of D- versus L-lactate dehydrogenases. The L-enantiomer is converted by LDH-A or LDH-B, which are both located in the cytoplasm. The resulting pyruvate is then required to be transported into the mitochondrion. In contrast, the D-enantiomer is converted by LDHD—which is a mitochondrial protein. Thus, DL must be directly imported into the mitochondrion (de Bari et al, 2002; Flick & Konieczny, 2002). D- and L-lactate were shown to enter mitochondria, but in a stereospecific manner (de Bari et al, 2002). A recent study, however, reported that DJ-1 converts MGO to D- and L-lactate in two different manners. Either DJ-1 acts as a glyoxalase and stereoselectively transfers MGO to D-lactate, which requires glutathione (GSH) as cofactor. Alternatively, DJ-1 acts as a protein deglycase, by which it is able to rescue MGO-modified peptides/proteins in the absence of GSH, resulting in the production of both D- and L-lactate (Zhou et al, 2022). Because there is no lack of GSH in case of FUS-ALS mutants (Ismail et al, 2024), we speculate that only the former is of relevance in our cell model. However, this hypothesis awaits its verification in future studies.

In summary, we present novel insights into the pathophysiology of SOD1- and particularly FUS-ALS, revealing a putatively central role for glycolic acid and D-lactate. We also show that, albeit presenting an early axonal transport deficiency as well, TDP43 patient-derived MNs did not share this mechanism. This points towards the necessity of individualized (gene-) specific therapy stratification. Our findings also suggest that mitochondrial depolaraization (found, e.g., in FUS and SOD1-ALS, but also DJ-1-PD and others) might be a common drug target. GA and DL might thus constitute interesting novel drug candidates in subsets of ALS cases and feasibly other neurodegenerative diseases suffering from mitochondrial depolarization.