The F-actin bundler SWAP-70 promotes tumor metastasis

Although clinical cancer databases do not present SWAP-70 as a major cancer-associated factor, SWAP-70 was experimentally implicated in a few cancer-related settings. The expression of SWAP-70 correlated with the severity of glioblastoma and was shown to affect in vitro extracellular matrix degradation and invasion ( Seol et al, 2009 ; Dong et al, 2022 ), as well as anchorage-independent growth of tumor cell lines ( Murugan et al, 2008 ; Shu et al, 2013 ). However, neither studies on the role of SWAP-70 in tumor metastasis in vivo were reported, nor were potential mechanisms described.

Results

SWAP-70 promotes metastasis in vivo To identify the role of SWAP-70 in mouse breast cancer metastasis, we generated SWAP-70–deficient (KO) cell lines using the CRISPR/Cas9 system in the BALB/c-derived mouse breast cancer cell line 4T1, which resembles human metastatic triple-negative breast cancer cells (Dexter et al, 1978; Schrors et al, 2020). To minimize putative off-target effects, two distinct guide RNAs were designed to generate two KO cell lines, called G1KO and G3KO. At 48 h after transfection with the Cas9-GFP– and guide RNA–expressing plasmid, single GFP-positive cells were isolated by FACS. Cells transfected with a plasmid expressing only Cas9-GFP were prepared in the same manner to serve as a control (subsequently referred to as Ctrl). Clones were screened for SWAP-70 deficiency by immunoblotting (Fig S1A). To avoid a potential bias because of the use of single clones and to mimic some tumor cell heterogeneity, five clones from each, either Ctrl, G1KO, or G3KO, were mixed using equal cell numbers for all experiments. Each pool was orthotopically injected into the fourth mammary fat pad of female BALB/c mice to recapitulate metastasis from a primary tumor in vivo. Primary tumor growth was measured weekly, and the mice were euthanized upon occurrence of (1) body weight loss of >10%, (2) ulceration on the skin at the site of the primary tumor, or (3) deterioration of the health status (Fig 1A). Figure S1. In vivo analysis of SWAP-70 deficient metastatic tumor cells. (A) Western blot was used to check SWAP-70 deficiency in 4T1 KO cells; α-tubulin was used as a loading control. (B) Representative histological images of bone sections with bone metastases are marked by red lines. Higher magnification insets are shown for the areas indicated by arrows. (C) Representative FACS plot of gating the GFP-positive 4T1 cells isolated from the lungs. (D) Representative images of tumor cells inside blood vessels of the lung or extravasating as indicated. As almost no G3KO cells were extravasated, only two control cells are shown extravasating. As reported for 4T1 cells, these cells rarely entirely extravasate but protrude through the vessel walls as seen. Blue: DAPI; green: tumor cells; magenta: vessels (anti-CD31-stained); green: tumor cells. (E) Western blot was used to assess SWAP-70–deficient LLC cells (several individual clones are shown); α-tubulin was used as a loading control. (F) Representative images of lung sections with lung metastasis after injecting LLC cells, and histological quantification of lung metastasis. Ctrl, n = 15; G1KO, n = 9; and G3KO, n = 15. Statistical differences were tested by an unpaired two-tailed t test (**P < 0.01). Figure 1. SWAP-70 promotes metastasis in mice. (A) Scheme showing the workflow of the mouse breast cancer metastasis experiments. (B) Growth curve of primary tumors in BALB/c mice injected with 4T1 Ctrl, G1KO, or G3KO cells, n = 13 in each group. Each point is the mean tumor volume at each time point ± SEM. Statistical differences were tested by an unpaired two-tailed t test (***P < 0.001). (C) Quantification of metastatic nodules per lung of different cell lines in BALB/c mice, n = 13 in each group. Statistical differences were tested by an unpaired two-tailed t test (**P < 0.01). (D) Representative histological images of lung sections; the lung metastases are marked with arrows. High-magnification insets of the areas indicated by yellow boxes are provided for ctrl and G1KO, there was no tumor in G3KO. Quantification of lung metastasis from the histological sections. Ctrl, n = 7; G1KO, n = 8; and G3KO, n = 7. Statistical differences were tested by an unpaired two-tailed t test (**P < 0.01). (E) Representative images of the bones as scanned by μCT, and associated bone lesion levels, grades I to III. Bone specimens were scored blindly based on the lesion level; the statistical analysis was performed by the Mann–Whitney test, n = 26 in each group (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001). (F) Quantification of bone metastasis determined by histology. Ctrl, n = 10; G1KO, n = 10; and G3KO, n = 11. Statistical differences were tested by an unpaired two-tailed t test (mean; **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001). (G) Quantification of the number of GFP-positive cells per 10 million events present in the lungs 16 h after tail vein injection. Statistical analysis was done by an unpaired two-tailed t test, n = 6 in each group (mean ± SD; *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01). (H) Percentage of extravasating cells is shown for control and G3KO cells after CMFDA labeling of the cells, tail vein injection, and quantification by imaging; n = 5 for Ctrl; n = 6 for G3KO; unpaired t test (*P < 0.05). Primary tumors generated by Ctrl or G1KO cells grew at a similar rate, whereas G3KO cell–generated tumors grew to about half the volume (Fig 1B). It had been reported that tumors formed by 4T1 cells metastasize to multiple sites, such as lung, liver, kidney, and bones (Lelekakis et al, 1999; Pulaski & Ostrand-Rosenberg, 2001) with lung metastasis appearing first, followed later by bone metastasis (Tao et al, 2008). Therefore, we collected lungs and bones to examine metastasis as they are prominent metastatic sites and represent early- and late-stage metastasis in 4T1-derived tumors. We counted the visible metastatic nodules (referred to as macro-metastases) on the lungs defined as macro-metastasis based on images taken on a dissecting microscope. Mice bearing Ctrl cell–generated primary tumors showed 10-fold more lung macro-metastases compared with mice that carried primary tumors generated from either of the two KO cell pools, which often carried no macro-metastasis (Fig 1C). The difference in the primary tumor growth rate did not translate into a metastasis difference between G1KO and G3KO. The strong difference between Ctrl and KO cells was confirmed by lung histology through hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) staining of 7 Ctrl-, 8 G1KO-, and 7 G3KO-injected mice, revealing a 2.4-fold difference between Ctrl and G1KO, a 3.1-fold difference between Ctrl and G3KO, and no significant difference between G1KO and G3KO (Fig 1D). The average size of lung metastatic nodules was not different between the groups indicating that proliferation of metastatic cells itself was not compromised by the absence of SWAP-70 (area: Ctrl, 206.6 ± 138.2 mm2; G1KO and G3KO taken together because of few metastases, 172.2 ± 183.7 mm2; t test, Ctrl versus. KO, P = 0.35). For analysis of bone metastasis, both hind leg bones from each mouse were collected for micro-computed tomography (μCT) scanning to observe osteolytic bone lesions. Three-dimensional reconstructive imaging allowed us to classify bone lesions into three levels of increasing severity (Fig 1E), whereas each sample was scored in a blinded manner. 26 legs from each group were analyzed. Level III osteolytic lesions were observed in 12 legs from Ctrl mice, whereas only 5 G1KO legs and no G3KO legs showed such osteolytic lesions. Histological examination of the bones revealed a 1.9-fold difference between Ctrl and G1KO and a 2.2-fold difference between Ctrl and G3KO with no significant difference between G1KO and G3KO (Figs 1F and S1B). Despite the difference between G1KO and G3KO in the rate of primary tumor growth, both produced fewer distant metastasis to either lung or bone. The one moderately distinct phenotype is osteolysis, a secondary effect of metastasis that was more enhanced in G1KO cells. The very similarly reduced capacity to form metastases suggested that both KO cell pools are less capable of disseminating from the primary tumor, of traveling to a distant tissue, and/or of homing into bone. To specifically test whether the KO-derived tumor cells failed to home into the lungs, we injected GFP-labeled Ctrl, G1KO, or G3KO cell pools into the tail vein of BALB/c mice and monitored the presence of tumor cells in the lung after 16 h by flow cytometry. This tumor cell burden is presented as the number of GFP-positive cells per 10 million events. The Ctrl group showed a threefold and an eightfold higher number of GFP-positive cells compared with the G1KO and G3KO groups, respectively (Figs 1G and S1C), indicating that SWAP-70 is crucial for blood vessel–borne tumor cells to accumulate in the lung. To assess whether SWAP-70–deficient cells extravasate as efficiently as controls, we used CMFDA-labeled tumor cells in the same setup except that after 18 h lungs were collected, sectioned, and stained with anti-CD31 to label blood vessels. Confocal microscopic images, i.e. z-stacks, were collected to examine the spatial relationship between the labeled tumor cells and the vessels. Cells that are either outside vessels or are reaching with protrusions through vessel walls were counted as extravasated/extravasating. The results show a greatly impaired ability of SWAP-70–deficient tumor cells to extravasate; for except one mouse with only two extravasating/extravasated cells detected, there were no extravasating mutant cells (Figs 1H and S1D). To understand a possible impact of the genetic background of the mouse strain and whether SWAP-70 had the same impact in a different tumor model system, we generated SWAP-70–deficient Lewis lung carcinoma (LLC) cells, a well-established tumor model in the C57BL/6 mouse strain, using the same CRISPR/Cas9 method as described for the 4T1 cells. The absence of SWAP-70 was confirmed by immunoblotting (S1E). Cell lines derived from single G1KO, G3KO clones, or mock-treated Ctrl cells were injected subcutaneously into the back of the mice. Tumor growth and metastasis were monitored, and mice were euthanized under the conditions explained for the 4T1 model. The number of distant lung metastasis was determined by H&E staining of paraffin-embedded lung sections. As with the 4T1 orthotopic model, there was significantly less metastasis generated by the two SWAP-70–deficient clones, with G1KO showing 2.6-fold less metastasis and G3KO presenting 1.9-fold reduced metastasis compared with Ctrl. There was no significant difference between G1KO- and G3KO-injected mice (Fig S1F). These data collectively suggest that SWAP-70 strongly supports metastatic tumor formation from primary tumors.

SWAP-70 modulates biophysical features of tumor cells Recent studies showed how the mechanical properties of cells contribute to the spread of cancer, with malignant cells typically being softer than non-malignant less aggressive cells (Ghosh & Dawson, 2018). Because cancer cells need to transmigrate into and out of vessels to invade tissues, the cell body needs to be sufficiently flexible to squeeze through confined regions or tight junctions. F-actin rearrangements are required to shape cell rigidity by regulating the stiffness and tension of the actin cortex. Therefore, we hypothesized that SWAP-70 might regulate cellular stiffness via the interaction with F-actin. We applied atomic force microscopy (AFM) to measure cellular cortical stiffness and tension at the single-cell level (Hosseini et al, 2020a; Hosseini et al, 2022). The AFM results revealed significantly higher cortical stiffness (Fig 4A), tension (Fig 4B), and phase shift (Fig S6A) of both KO cell pools compared with Ctrl after treatment with TGFβ/EGF, but no changes in the cell volume (Fig S6B). No or very mild significant differences were observed without TGFβ/EGF treatment. G3KO were more severely affected than G1KO displaying higher cortical stiffness and tension compared with G1KO. This higher cell rigidity may explain why G3KO were less invasive in the 3D invasion assay (Fig 2D). Figure 4. SWAP-70 determines the mechanical properties of 4T1 cells. (A, B) Cortical stiffness and (B) cortical tension of the suspended cells were measured by AFM, either without or with TGFβ/EGF treatment for 48 h; untreated Ctrl, n = 40; G1KO, n = 32; and G3KO, n = 24; treated Ctrl, n = 30; G1KO, n = 30; and G3KO, n = 29. Measurements are from two independent experiments, and statistical differences were calculated by a two-tailed Mann–Whitney U test (ns, not significant, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001). (C) Representative confocal images of TGFβ/EGF-untreated suspended cells expressing mCherry-ACTB or mApple-Myl9. A summary box plot of the ratio of cortical versus cytoplasmic actin (left) or myosin (right) of TGFβ- and EGF-untreated cells. The number of cells measured for actin analysis: Ctrl, n = 44; G1KO, n = 43; and G3KO, n = 48; for myosin: Ctrl, n = 48; G1KO, n = 48; and G3KO, n = 48. Measurements are from two independent experiments, and statistical differences were calculated by a two-tailed Mann–Whitney U test (ns, not significant). (D) Representative confocal images of TGFb- and EGF-treated suspended cells expressing mCherry-ACTB or mApple-Myl9. A summary box plot of the ratio of cortical versus cytoplasmic actin (left) or myosin (right) of TGFβ/EGF-untreated cells. The number of cells measured for actin analysis: Ctrl, n = 46; G1KO, n = 43; and G3KO, n = 43; for myosin: Ctrl, n = 60; G1KO, n = 62; and G3KO, n = 60. Measurements are from two independent experiments, and statistical differences were done by a two-tailed Mann–Whitney U test (**P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001). Scale bars: 10 μm. Figure S6. Biophysical properties of Ctrl versus SWAP-70 deficient 4T2 cells and expression charateristics of complemented cell lines. (A, B) Phase shift and (B) cell volume of the suspended cells were measured by AFM, either without or with TGFβ and EGF treatment for 48 h. The number of cells measured in the untreated Ctrl, n = 40; G1KO, n = 32; and G3KO, n = 24; treated Ctrl, n = 30; G1KO, n = 30; and G3KO, n = 29. Measurements are from two independent experiments, and statistical differences were assessed by a two-tailed Mann–Whitney U test (ns, not significant, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001). (C) Western blot was used to validate for SWAP-70 protein expression in the complemented 4T1 KO cells, and an antibody against GAPDH was used for loading control. (D) Example FACS plots showing CMFDA-labeled SWAP-70–deficient 4T1 cells (G1KO) re-expressing either full-length SWAP-70 (G1KO-S70) or the actin binding deficient mutant of SWAP-70 (G1KO-ABM). The gate containing positive cells is indicated. To further understand how SWAP-70 modulates the mechanical properties of cells after stimulation with TGFβ and EGF, untreated and treated cells were transfected with plasmids expressing either an actin-mCherry or myosin light chain-9-mApple (Fig 4C and D). We used confocal microscopy, imaged the equatorial cross-section of the suspended cells, and calculated the ratio of cortical versus cytoplasmic fluorescence intensity reflecting actin or myosin distribution. The results showed that the cortex-to-cytoplasm ratio of actin and myosin was significantly higher in both KO cell pools after the EGF/TGFβ treatment (Fig 4D). These data suggest that more F-actin and myosin were redistributed into the cortex of the KO cells upon TGFβ and EGF induction, which correlates with the higher cortical tension and stiffness measured by AFM (Hosseini et al, 2020b).