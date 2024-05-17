Submit Release
City Council Recognizes And Honors Malcolm X On His Birthday

During this week’s Council meeting, the Council adopted a resolution recognizing May 19, Malcolm X’s birthday, as a Boston Municipal holiday, and honoring his legacy by establishing and including him in Boston’s Black Heritage Trail.

 

The resolution states that, “Recognizing Malcolm X’s birthday would give the City of Boston the opportunity to commemorate his legacy and contributions, and preserve our history, culture, and identity. Boston’s African American community deserves intentional reconciliatory action.”

The resolution further states that the “City of Boston would designate and develop a site on Malcolm X Boulevard in order to commission the creation of a Malcolm X Statue as an addition to the Black Heritage Trail,” and enhance existing plaques, renovate, and register the Malcolm X - Ella Little Collins House (72 Dale Street, Roxbury) to be part of the trail as well.

The Council will support and engage with community processes to discuss extending Malcolm X Boulevard, renaming Dudley Street in Roxbury to Malcolm X Boulevard.

