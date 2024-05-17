Building on decades of collaborative research, international partnerships and global health efforts in Africa, Indiana University has formally opened a new Global Gateway office in Accra, Ghana. Read stories about how IU students, faculty and administrators have been engaged in the continent and what is to come with IU’s latest international office.
You just read:
IU in Africa: Leveraging longtime engagement to expand our global reach
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.