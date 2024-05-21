MAC Medical and Dorian Drake Forge Strategic Export Sales Partnership for Latin America and the Caribbean

Mac Medical and Dorian Drake Forge Strategic Export Relationship for Latin America

To enhance international sales & broaden market presence, MAC Medical, Inc. and Dorian Drake International have forged a strategic partnership for export sales.

Collaborating with Dorian Drake brings invaluable insights and capabilities to navigate key international markets, bolstering our strategic objectives for growth and expansion.” — Jeff Lockwood, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for MAC Medical

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move to enhance international sales and broaden market presence, MAC Medical, Inc. and Dorian Drake International Inc. have forged a strategic partnership for export sales and distribution of medical equipment and solutions for healthcare facilities.

With a focus on meeting the evolving demands of modern operating room and sterile processing departments, MAC Medical offers a comprehensive range of stainless-steel products designed to optimize workflow, improve infection control measures, and enhance the overall patient care experience.

Dorian Drake, renowned for its prowess in managing export sales across diverse markets, will spearhead all aspects of international sales, logistics, and customer service in their coverage region. Dorian Drake’s area of coverage includes Latin America and the Caribbean.

"Being part of this partnership signifies a significant step forward for MAC Medical in our international endeavors,” said Jeff Lockwood, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for MAC Medical. “Collaborating with Dorian Drake brings invaluable insights and capabilities to navigate key international markets, bolstering our strategic objectives for growth and expansion."

Commenting on the newly established collaboration, Ed Dorian, President of Dorian Drake, remarked, "MAC produces a wide range of high-quality products that complement several of the other product lines we represent, and the MAC team is aligned with us on how to go to market. All the elements are in place for a great partnership.”

About MAC Medical

MAC Medical specializes in crafting tailored medical equipment solutions to streamline the work of operating room and sterile processing professionals. Our portfolio features top-quality stainless-steel products, including warming cabinets, sinks, tables, casework, case carts, IV stands, mayo stands, linen hampers, and more. At MAC Medical, we take pride in our commitment to understanding and fulfilling the unique requirements of every customer we serve. To learn more, go to https://www.MACmedical.com/.

About Dorian Drake International, an Export Management Company (EMC)

Based in White Plains, N.Y., Dorian Drake International is an award-winning export management company that manages international sales and marketing, customer service, credit and collections, and traffic and logistics for manufacturers selling in markets outside the United States. The firm staffs stand-alone sales teams in five distinct industries: automotive products, foodservice equipment and supplies, hardware and lawn & garden products, industrial and environmental, and medical products. To learn more, go to www.DorianDrake.com.