Apr 15, 2024 - Columbus, MS

by: Chris Nalls, WTVA News

Construction is underway for the state's largest economic development.

On November 2, 2022, Gov. Tate Reeves made a special announcement of the Triple Crown Project.

The Steel Dynamics Aluminum Mill – being built near the Golden Triangle Airport – broke ground in March of 2023.

Aluminum Dynamics General Manager Gregg Whigham says they have a little over 1,100 contractors on site each day. That number is expected to double by the summer.

“One of the things that Aluminum Dynamics really tries to do is to use as much local contracting support as possible. That’s a big focus of ours,” Whigham said.

Whigham says 80 to 90 percent of the steel structure is complete, with work now underway on the floors.

Whigham says two full crews are doing nothing but enclosing the building, which he says is critical to keeping out the elements so that they can begin equipment installation.

The company held its hiring event last fall, with 200 being hired out of thousands of applications.

Once open, the company is expected to hire nearly 1,000 employees.

They plan to be up and running by summer 2025.

