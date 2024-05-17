Apr 17, 2024

by: Mississippi Business Journal

Forty Mississippians have been selected for the Leadership Mississippi Class of 2024.

Leadership Mississippi is an annual program of the Mississippi Economic Council conducted by the M.B. Swayze Foundation. Participants work together in a training program that combines individual study and group sessions.

The 2024 class started its work on April 16, and they will graduate in December.

Participants include:

— Noah Adams, Peoples Bank.

— Petrice Adams, Mississippi Department of Corrections.

— Alexis Rayford, Frascogna Law Group PLLC.

— Ben Barnett, Ingalls Shipbuilding.

— Rosa Beckett, Jackson Municipal Airport Authority.

— Kartessa Bell, Joyful Leading, LLC.

— Sharrieffah Bridges, Belhaven University.

— Dexter Brookins, U.S. Coating Specialties & Supplies.

— John Brown, American Red Cross.

— Peyton Brown, Community Bank.

— Justin Burch, Washington County Economic Alliance.

— Anthony Burkett, Mississippi Army National Guard.

— Ryan Florreich, JBHM Architects PA.

— Shelby Fox, Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.

— Nash Gilmore, Phelps Dunbar LLP.

— Zetella Gooch, Gooch Consulting and Event Services LLC.

— Jordan Holder, Hol-Mac Corp.

— Seth Hood, Adams and Reese LLP.

— Jeneen Horton, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Mississippi Inc.

— John Hughes, Ten One Strategies.

— Alesha Judkins, FWD.us.

— Chad Keim, Atmos Energy.

— Cindy Lamb, EGH Architects.

— Diandra Lee, Magnolia Health.

— Patrick Levine, Mississippi Department of Marine Resources.

— Hunter Lipscomb, AnderCorp.

— Beth Little, Mississippi Community College Board.

— Elizabeth Mason, University of Mississippi.

— Julian McKnight, Unified Brands.

— Marlee Stiglets, Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District.

— Marc Petro, Community Bank.

— Chris M. Phillips, Mississippi Power.

— Stevie Phillips, Cooperative Energy.

— Tison Reno, Entergy Mississippi LLC.

— Shelley Ritter, Delta Blues Museum.

— Aimee Robertson, Hancock Whitney Bank.

— Lauren SantaCruz, Hancock Whitney Bank.

— Mara Scott-Campbell, Converge: Partners in Access.

— Amanda Tullos, Mississippi State University.

— David Weldon, William Carey University.

Each class is selected by a committee of Leadership Mississippi alumni. The program is endowed through a generous contribution by J.C. and Annie Redd. J.C. Redd was MEC chair in 1974 when the program started.

Leadership Mississippi is the second-oldest statewide leadership program in the nation. The program has graduated more than 1,400 alumni active in Mississippi business and politics.

Click here for more information.