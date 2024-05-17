Attorney General Ford Honored with the 2024 Ellis Island Medal of Honor

Carson City, NV – Attorney General Aaron D. Ford is a recipient of the 2024 Ellis Island Honors Society (EIHS) Medal of Honor for demonstrating an outstanding commitment to serving our nation with integrity, a passion for social and humanitarian causes, and dedication to diversity. The Ellis Island Medal of Honor is one of our nation’s most prestigious awards celebrating the inspirational Americans who selflessly work for the betterment of our country and its citizens.

“It is an honor to be given this esteemed award from the Ellis Island Honors Society and the recognition truly humbles me,” said AG Ford. “The Medal of Honor, symbolizes the same immigrant spirit which fuels Nevada, and as Nevada’s Attorney General receiving this award fills me with immense pride.”

The Ellis Island Medals of Honor have been presented since 1986. Distinguished honorees include 8 U.S. Presidents (including President Joe Biden), Sen. John McCain, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Martin Dempsey, 16th Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist, Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, Nobel Laureate Elie Wiesel, Muhammad Ali, Rosa Parks and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, among other notable individuals.

The EIHS was founded on the conviction that the diversity of the American people is what makes this nation great.

Attorney General Ford will receive the Medal of Honor at Ellis Island on May 18, 2024.

###