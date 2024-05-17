Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Opens New Raleigh Office
Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, Inc., announce the opening of a new office in Raleigh, NC, to house their software development, business and operations teams.RALEIGH, NC, USA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPI) is a Raleigh-based company founded in 2015 that has developed its own industry-leading software for drug discovery, toxicology and consumer product applications. Over the last 3 years, CPI has been building its generative AI capabilities and has attracted international media attention for its research on AI with defense applications. It licenses its software and performs fee-for-service work for multibillion-dollar pharmaceutical and consumer product companies, and has also developed its own drug discovery pipeline. The most advanced project in the pipeline is an enzyme replacement for Batten Disease CLN1. CPI has also identified molecules for the potential treatment of several other rare diseases, including Pitt-Hopkins syndrome, chordoma, and neuroblastoma. The company has several antivirals in the pipeline for Ebola and Nipah viruses, as well as drugs for neglected diseases including Chagas disease and malaria. In addition, it has early-stage projects for opioid use disorder and rare seizure disorders.
Since 2017, CPI has been located on the North Carolina State University Centennial Campus in the incubator space in the Partners 2 building. As part of the recent expansion, the company’s original three-office space has been revamped for larger-scale BSL-2 biology and chemistry laboratory operations. To date, the company has been funded by over $21M in grants from the NIH, the DOD, and the One North Carolina Small Business Program. Earlier this year, CPI identified a new office space in the Venture IV building on Centennial Campus, which was suitable for the needs of its growing AI software development team as well as its business and operations teams. CPI recently signed a multi-year lease for the new space, owned by Lincoln Property Group and located at 1730 Varsity Drive, Raleigh, NC. The new office features 2,700 square feet of open work space, a separate conference room, 3 meeting rooms, a server room, and a kitchen area.
“We are grateful to the many groups involved in helping us equip the office space. We are delighted with how it looks and have recently moved our employees in,” says Dr. Maggie A. Z. Hupcey, Chief Operations Officer at CPI.
Dr. Sean Ekins, CEO and Founder of CPI, comments, “This is a sign of our desire to grow the company and stay on the Centennial Campus. The support of North Carolina State University, as well as our collaborations with faculty and access to the incredible students and facilities here, were key deciding factors over relocating elsewhere in the Triangle area. All our staff are located on premises in either the laboratory or this new office space. The addition of this new office will aid us in attracting and housing additional employees, as well as assist us as we work with existing and new customers as well as pursue future investment. This represents an inflection point for us and our desire to expand our software and R&D pipeline capabilities.”
