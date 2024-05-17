Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Opens New Raleigh Office

About

Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, Inc.® (CPI) performs research and development on innovative therapeutics and has a preclinical pipeline of treatments for rare and neglected diseases. In addition, CPI has developed software for data curation and machine learning called Assay Central® (www.assaycentral.org) as well as curated model bundles in MegaTox®, MegaTrans® and MegaPredict®. Most recently, we have developed UV-adVISor (a software package for predicting UV-Vis spectra for small molecules), as well as a generative design software called MegaSyn (a language model capable of generating novel molecules with desirable property profiles). CPI is located in laboratories and office space in the NC State Incubator at the Centennial Campus. We have considerable experience with preclinical and computational approaches to drug discovery and toxicity prediction applicable to pharmaceutical and consumer product applications. For more information, please visit http://www.collaborationspharma.com/

