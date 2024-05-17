Dorian Drake International Receives Prestigious "E" Award in Recognition of Outstanding Export Promotion Efforts

Dorian Drake awarded the prestigious President's "E” Award, authorized by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, for its contributions to U.S. export expansion.

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dorian Drake International has been awarded the prestigious President's "E” Award, authorized by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, for its contributions to U.S. export expansion. The President's “E” Award, created by Executive Order of the President, is the highest recognition a U.S. entity can receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports. The award was conferred on May 14 in a ceremony in Washington, D.C.

In a March 28th letter to Dorian Drake, U.S Commerce Department Secretary Gina Raimondo wrote, “The “E” Awards Committee recognizes Dorian Drake International’s comprehensive business development plans leading to sustained export growth, widely shared by its clients. The company’s multi-generational history of supporting its exporting clients was also notable. Dorian Drake International’s achievements have undoubtedly contributed to national export expansion efforts that support the U.S. economy and create American jobs.”

The award ceremony was held at The Herbert C. Hoover Building of the Department of Commerce in Washington, D.C., where Dorian Drake International was one of 64 2024 award recipients. Three Dorian Drake executives, CEO Ed Dorian Jr. and Vice Presidents Knut Sauer and Chris Canellas, traveled to the nation’s capital to attend the ceremony and accept the award. The Deputy Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, Diane Farrell, presented the awards, after which Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo delivered remarks highlighting the results of a year-long modernization of the U.S. Commercial Service.

“We are deeply honored to receive the President's “E” Award, which underscores our relentless efforts to expand export sales and distribution for our manufacturer clients,” Dorian said. "This recognition reaffirms our commitment to growing U.S. exports and improving our country’s balance of trade.”

Read the press release from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

