Remembering Lester Blackett: A dedicated public servant and athletic luminary

(NDMD) CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS – It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Lester Blackett, former Director of the Nevis Disaster Management Department. Mr. Blackett, an esteemed Civil Engineer and public servant, left an indelible mark on Nevis through his tireless dedication and numerous contributions to public works, disaster management, education, and sports.

Mr. Blackett’s illustrious career spanned multiple pivotal roles including Director of the Public Works Department, Director of the Department of Physical Planning, and Director of the Nevis Disaster Management Department. His leadership and vision were instrumental in the establishment of the Disaster Management Office at Long Point, which included the construction of a warehouse building in 2006 and the EOC Building in 2013. Under his guidance, the Nevis Disaster Management was among the first in the Caribbean to establish a website, setting a precedent for digital advancement in disaster preparedness.

In addition to his public service, Mr. Blackett was a respected educator, imparting knowledge in Physics and Chemistry to the youth of Nevis. His passion for education was matched by his dedication to athletics. As President of the Nevis Athletic Association, he transformed the landscape of sports on the island, creating the annual primary schools competition, a testament to his commitment to fostering young talent. An accomplished athlete himself, Mr. Blackett played soccer at both the national level and in the United States, and was admired for his prowess in cricket.

Mr. Blackett’s multifaceted interests extended to photography and videography, where he volunteered his skills at ZIZ Studio. His artistic contributions captured the spirit of Nevis and its people, preserving precious moments for future generations.

Colleagues and friends remember Mr. Blackett as a selfless individual, whose dedication often led him to work through the night to accommodate project timelines. His health and well-being were secondary to his commitment to serving others. This unwavering dedication earned him respect and admiration from all who had the privilege of working alongside him.

Mr. Blackett’s legacy is one of unwavering dedication, selflessness, and a relentless pursuit of excellence in every endeavor he undertook. His passing leaves a void in the hearts of many, but his contributions will continue to inspire and impact the community for generations to come.

The Minister, and the entire Management and Staff of the Ministry of Communications, Public Works, Water Services, Physical Planning and Environment, Posts, Labour & Disaster Management, extend their deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who were touched by his remarkable life. May flights of angels sing him to his rest.