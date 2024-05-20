Blue Gen Therapeutics Foundation to Present at the ASRS Annual Scientific Meeting

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Gen Therapeutics Foundation, a 501(c)(3) California non-profit clinical-stage biotech, is dedicated to advancing gene therapy treatments for Blue Cone Monochromacy and Achromatopsia. The foundation announced the presentation of pre-clinical IND enabling data for BGTF-027, a novel intravitreal gene therapy for the treatment of Blue Cone Monochromacy, at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Annual Scientific Meeting. The meeting will be held in Stockholm, Sweden, from July 17-20, 2024. This announcement coincides with International Blue Cone Monochromacy Awareness Day, highlighting a rare inherited retinal disease affecting approximately 25,000 males in the US and Europe.

ASRS Annual Scientific Meeting Presentation Information:

Title: Preclinical Evaluation of BGTF-027 (AAV 7m8-L-opsin), A Novel Intravitreal Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Blue Cone Monochromacy

Date/Time: Friday, July 19, 2024, at 9:13 AM CEST

Presenter: Szilárd Kiss, M.D., The Bob and Dolores Hope-Robert M. Ellsworth, M.D. Distinguished Professor of Ophthalmology

The presentation will be available on the website: www.bgtfoundation.org shortly after the event.

About Blue Gen Therapeutics Foundation:

Blue Gen Therapeutics Foundation is a 501(c)(3) California non-profit clinical-stage biotech dedicated to advancing gene therapy treatments for rare inherited retinal diseases. BGTF focuses on utilizing adeno-associated virus (AAV) based intravitreal gene therapies for the treatment of Blue Cone Monochromacy and Achromatopsia, providing crucial solutions to these rare inherited retinal diseases that severely impact vision.

The foundation has secured an exclusive global license for ADVM-062 (now BGTF-027) and ADVM-082, two innovative intravitreal gene therapies, from Adverum Biotechnologies. These programs utilize Adverum’s proprietary AAV.7m8 capsid.

For media inquiries, please contact: Info@bgtfoundation.org.