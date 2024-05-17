Review of the existing maximum residue levels for gamma‐cyhalothrin according to Article 12 of Regulation (EC) No 396/2005

According to Article 12 of Regulation (EC) No 396/2005, EFSA has reviewed the maximum residue levels (MRLs) currently established at European level for the pesticide active substance gamma‐cyhalothrin. To assess the occurrence of gamma‐cyhalothrin residues in plants, processed commodities, rotational crops and livestock, EFSA considered the conclusions derived in the framework of Commission Regulation (EU) No 188/2011, as well as the European authorisations reported by Member States (including the supporting residues data) in the framework of this review. Based on the assessment of the available data, MRL proposals were derived, and a consumer risk assessment was carried out. Although no risk to consumers was identified, some information required by the regulatory framework was missing. The residue definition for monitoring (lambda‐cyhalothrin (includes gamma‐cyhalothrin) (sum of R, S and S, R isomers)) covers both lambda‐ and gamma‐cyhalothrin. Appropriate enantioselective techniques, which are not commonly used in routine analysis, are required to differentiate gamma‐cyhalothrin residues from lambda‐cyhalothrin. According to the available data, it is expected that the MRLs currently set in Regulation (EC) No 396/2005 will cover the uses of gamma‐cyhalothrin assessed in the present review. Therefore, risk managers can consider maintaining the existing EU MRLs.