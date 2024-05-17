Submit Release
News Search

There were 324 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,717 in the last 365 days.

Review of the existing maximum residue levels for gamma‐cyhalothrin according to Article 12 of Regulation (EC) No 396/2005

According to Article 12 of Regulation (EC) No 396/2005, EFSA has reviewed the maximum residue levels (MRLs) currently established at European level for the pesticide active substance gamma‐cyhalothrin. To assess the occurrence of gamma‐cyhalothrin residues in plants, processed commodities, rotational crops and livestock, EFSA considered the conclusions derived in the framework of Commission Regulation (EU) No 188/2011, as well as the European authorisations reported by Member States (including the supporting residues data) in the framework of this review. Based on the assessment of the available data, MRL proposals were derived, and a consumer risk assessment was carried out. Although no risk to consumers was identified, some information required by the regulatory framework was missing. The residue definition for monitoring (lambda‐cyhalothrin (includes gamma‐cyhalothrin) (sum of R, S and S, R isomers)) covers both lambda‐ and gamma‐cyhalothrin. Appropriate enantioselective techniques, which are not commonly used in routine analysis, are required to differentiate gamma‐cyhalothrin residues from lambda‐cyhalothrin. According to the available data, it is expected that the MRLs currently set in Regulation (EC) No 396/2005 will cover the uses of gamma‐cyhalothrin assessed in the present review. Therefore, risk managers can consider maintaining the existing EU MRLs.

You just read:

Review of the existing maximum residue levels for gamma‐cyhalothrin according to Article 12 of Regulation (EC) No 396/2005

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more