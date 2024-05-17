VETJOBS AND MILITARY SPOUSE JOBS CELEBRATE LANDMARK ACHIEVEMENTS
Non-profits Reach 99,000 Military-Affiliated Job Placements and 20 Years of ServiceFORT MYERS, FLORIDA, USA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs, leading 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations dedicated to supporting veterans, transitioning military members, and military spouses in their employment journey, are excited to announce they have reached another milestone on their Road to 100k campaign: 99,000 military-affiliated job placements since 2010. This significant achievement coincides with their 20th anniversary of unwavering service and commitment to the military community.
Founded in 2004, VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs have been instrumental in bridging the employment gap for military personnel and their families. Over the past two decades, these organizations have provided critical resources, support, and advocacy, ensuring that those who serve our nation have the opportunities and tools needed to successfully obtain a civilian career.
"Reaching 99,000 job placements is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and collaborative efforts of our entire team and partners," said Deb Kloeppel, President and Founder of VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs and a former military spouse. "Our mission has always been to support and empower military families, and this milestone highlights the impact we have made over the past 20 years. We are deeply honored to continue serving those who have given so much to our country."
RADM Dan Kloeppel, Navy Ret., CEO and Founder of VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the broader significance of their work. "Every job placement represents more than just employment; it represents stability, security, and a brighter future for our military families. As we celebrate these milestones, we remain committed to expanding our reach and enhancing our services to support even more military-affiliated individuals in the years to come."
Melissa Hein, Sr. Director of Production and Compliance, highlighted the personal fulfillment derived from their mission. "Helping someone find a job is incredibly rewarding. It’s not just about employment; it’s about changing lives and providing hope. Seeing the positive impact on individuals and their families drives us to work even harder every day."
VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs extend their heartfelt gratitude to their dedicated staff, partners, donors, and the military community for their unwavering support. As they look to the future, the organizations are committed to continuing their mission and expanding their services to meet the evolving needs of military families.
For more information about VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs, or to donate to their mission, please visit www.vetjobs.org and www.militaryspousejobs.org.
Danielle Trosclair, Chief Operating Officer
Vetjobs and Military Spouse Jobs
+1 877-696-7226 ext. 700
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram