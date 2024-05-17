Request for Partners- Air Pollution Sensor Data Analysis and Communication Partnership

DOEE seeks an eligible entity or entities to partner with the Department on its application to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agencies (EPA) Air Quality Information: Making Sense of Air Pollution Data to Inform Decisions in Underserved Communities Overburdened by Air Pollution Exposures Funding Opportunity. The partner(s) will assist with conducting research and gathering air quality data, outreach to the community to help determine air sensor locations, communicate the collected data to the public, and teach the public to understand the data. The selected partner(s) will be included as partners in DOEE’s EPA grant application. The amount available for partners is up to $1,000,000.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFP by any of the following means:

Download from the attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA FY24-AQD-847" in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is June 7, 2024. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 pm on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

Faith-based organizations; and

Universities/educational institutions.

For additional information regarding this RFP, write to: [email protected].

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.