Beacon-St. Pete, Florida’s only woman-owned 24/7 Veterinary ER partners with Tampa Bay Rowdies to engage all furry fans

Beacon Emergency Veterinary Hospital Partners with Tampa Bay Rowdies

Beacon is excited to be a local partner of the Tampa Bay Rowdies. We love that the Tampa Bay Rowdies games are family-friendly. This partnership celebrates and exemplifies our shared values." — Dr. Ellen Buerkett

Thursday, May 17, 2024

Beacon - St. Petersburg, Florida’s only woman-owned 24/7 Veterinary ER partners with Tampa Bay Rowdies to engage all fans in the family - including the furry ones.

St. Petersburg, Florida - Beacon Emergency Veterinary Hospital is thrilled to announce they have entered a three-year agreement with the Tampa Bay Rowdies to be a local partner of Tampa Bay’s very own USL Championship team.

Proud to serve all four-legged Rowdies fans, Beacon is St. Petersburg’s only 24/7/365 veterinary ER and animal hospital and is the go-to team of emergency veterinarians in St. Petersburg for pet parents seeking immediate emergency care and comfort for the furriest members of their family.

“Beacon is excited to be a local partner of the Tampa Bay Rowdies," says Dr. Ellen Buerkett, owner of Beacon. We love that the Tampa Bay Rowdies games are family friendly. This partnership celebrates this and exemplifies our shared values.”

As a part of the partnership, you can find the Beacon brand featured on the pre-match LED ribbon and the main video board at all matches. Fans can also meet the Beacon Veterinary team at the Ruff and Rowdies Dog Nights this season on May 18th and October 19th, 2024. In celebration of all Rowdies fans of the canine variety, the Bayshore lounge within the stadium will be converted into a dog-friendly area. These are the two annual matches where fans and their pups can hang out and cheer on the Rowdies together!

For more information about Beacon Emergency Veterinary Hospital visit: www.beaconer.vet

For more information about the Tampa Bay Rowdies visit: www.rowdiessoccer.com.

About Beacon Emergency Veterinary Hospital:

Beacon is St. Petersburg, Florida’s only 24/7, 365-day Emergency Veterinary Hospital. They are a locally owned and operated clinic staffed with an experienced and emergency-focused veterinary team. Committed to providing a local breed of care, Beacon is known for excellent medical care that offers a human touch. Beacon is client-focused, and pet-driven with an aim to provide comfort and care to our community’s pets and the families that love them. Beacon is a state-of-the-art veterinary medical center capable of caring for all of St. Petersburg’s critical and emergent pet needs. Learn more at BeaconER.vet