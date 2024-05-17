Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,118 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,426 in the last 365 days.

A certain flair for solar activity

Planetary Society logo bullet

The Planetary Society is advocating hard for space. This week on Planetary Radio, hear stories from this year's Day of Action, in which nearly 100 advocates from across the United States came to Washington, D.C., to speak with their members of Congress about the importance of investing in space. Host Sarah Al-Ahmed (pictured, left) also interviewed the co-chairs of the Congressional Planetary Science Caucus, Representatives Don Bacon (pictured, right) and Judy Chu, who together spearheaded a letter to Congress urging lawmakers to support an increase to NASA’s budget. Image credit: The Planetary Society.

Planetary Society logo bullet

Since its earliest days, space exploration has been a peaceful endeavor. This is, in part, because of the Outer Space Treaty, one of the foundational documents in international space law. Learn more about how the Outer Space Treaty came to be, the principles it sets out for space activities, and the other international agreements it birthed.

You just read:

A certain flair for solar activity

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more