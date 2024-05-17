Construction Starts on Housing Development in Suffolk County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced construction has begun on The Grove, a 55-unit mixed-use, affordable and supportive housing development in East Patchogue. The newly constructed three-building development includes 17 apartments for residents in need of support services.

“With each new housing development, we are boosting regional economies and creating a more affordable New York,” Governor Hochul said. “When complete, The Grove will provide dozens of homes where they are needed most. I remain fully focused on increasing housing supply, building sustainable and healthy homes, and improving affordability for New York families.”

In the last five years, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has created or preserved nearly 3,500 affordable homes in Suffolk County. The Grove continues this effort and is part of Governor Hochul’s $25 billion comprehensive Housing Plan that will create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes across New York, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes.

All 55 apartments will be available to households earning at or below 90 percent of the Area Median Income. Support services for 17 households will be provided by New Ground Inc., a Long Island-based non-profit, and include assistance in financial literacy and career development. Rental and operating subsidies for these units will be funded through an Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative award administered by the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Services.

Each building will be all-electric and constructed to meet Enterprise Green Communities 2020 Plus certification requirements. Environmentally sustainable features include on-site solar panels and Energy Star appliances. Residents will have free high-speed broadband internet access in both units and common areas.

The Grove is being constructed on land rezoned to reduce blight and enhance neighborhood walkability by the town of Brookhaven in line with its Montauk Highway Corridor Revitalization Plan. Developed by Georgica Green Venture, The Grove also includes nearly 1,000 square feet in commercial space along East Patchogue’s walkable downtown.

State financing for The Grove includes $21.1 million in Federal and State Low Income Housing Tax Credit equity and $2.4 million in subsidy from New York State Homes and Community Renewal. Suffolk County is providing $1.8 million in acquisition and infrastructure loans.

HCR Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “The Grove creates a valuable resource in East Patchogue by creating 55 affordable, energy-efficient homes and providing support services for those who need it. Importantly, this development fulfills two critical goals – creating more housing to accommodate the region’s growing workforce and bolstering the town’s Main Street corridor by revitalizing an underutilized and dilapidated property. Thank you to our partners for their work on this vital development and to Governor Hochul for her continued determination to increase the housing supply and improve affordability for New Yorkers.”

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “We are grateful for Governor Hochul’s commitment to increasing the supply of much-needed affordable and supportive housing options across New York State and for her steadfast support of the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative. When completed, The Grove will provide vulnerable families and individuals experiencing homelessness in Suffolk County with stable housing, access to vital support services, and the opportunity to thrive in their community.”

State Senator Dean Murray said, “As we put the shovels in the ground, I'm very excited about moving one step closer to welcoming so many new neighbors to East Patchogue as part of this incredible workforce housing project. The Grove Apartments is a prime example of exactly the type of transformative, community driven project that is needed to help overcome the current housing crisis that we face on Long Island and all across NY State.”

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said, "The Grove will play a key role in advancing the community's revitalization plans. I was proud to advance this project as Brookhaven Town Supervisor and I am pleased that Governor Hochul and New York State have provided the support for this project."

Suffolk County Legislator Dominick Thorne said, “My office, after considerable community meetings and input, is happy to join the overall community support of the Grove project. Which address actual local workers housing Challenges for our residents. This well-planned building furthermore will remove a blighted property and provide a more cohesive aesthetically pleasing add to our community while having a low impact on the surrounding residential area.”

Patchogue Mayor Paul Pontieri said, “The addition of the type of housing proposed at the Grove fulfills a very important need for the greater Patchogue community. This project will help energize the East Patchogue corridor and will provide needed housing.”

Georgica Green Ventures President David Gallo said, “Georgica Green Ventures, LLC, along with our partners, is excited to begin the transformation of a blighted property into a vibrant, sustainable, and affordable community. The Grove will boost economic activity in the area with new high-quality housing and retail opportunities along the downtown corridor, and residents and visitors will benefit from easy access to transportation and expanded infrastructure as a result of years of planning.”

New Ground Inc. Executive Director Shannon Boyle said, “New Ground is very excited to be part of this project, providing much needed affordable and supportive housing to Suffolk County and allowing us to serve even more families needing assistance. Many Long Islanders will benefit, as well as the overall community.”