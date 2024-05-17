Hepatitis: The silent killer

Safe vaccination, testing and treatment options widely available



Media Contact:

Lisa Cox

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services



JEFFERSON CITY, MO – May is Hepatitis Awareness Month, the perfect time for individuals to talk to their health care providers about hepatitis vaccinations. Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver caused by a virus. The liver is a vital organ that processes nutrients, filters the blood and fights infections. When the liver is inflamed or damaged, its function can be affected.

In many cases, people who contract hepatitis do not show any symptoms and do not know they are infected. Receiving a hepatitis vaccination is the most effective way to protect oneself from contracting and spreading the virus.

There are three common strains of hepatitis in the United States: hepatitis A, hepatitis B and hepatitis C. Vaccines are available for both hepatitis A and hepatitis B, whereas hepatitis C is generally curable with treatment.

Hepatitis A: Is spread when someone ingests the virus through close, personal contact with an infected person, or by eating contaminated food or drink. The hepatitis A vaccine is available and requires two doses, given six months apart. Receiving both doses provides the best protection.

Hepatitis B: Is spread when bodily fluids from a person infected with the hepatitis B virus enter the body of someone who is not infected. The hepatitis B vaccine is available for all age groups, given as a series of two, three or four doses.

There is also a vaccine available that protects adults from both hepatitis A and hepatitis B. This combined vaccine is usually given as three separate doses over a six-month period. Both the hepatitis A and hepatitis B vaccines are safe and proven effective.

Hepatitis C: Is spread when blood from a person infected with the hepatitis C virus enters the body of someone who is not infected. Although there is no vaccine, it is curable in more than 95% of cases. Individuals are encouraged to talk to their health care provider about testing for hepatitis C. For those ages 18 and up in the Jefferson City area, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is hosting a free hep C testing event on May 20 on the South Lawn of the Capitol from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Most health insurance plans cover these vaccines. Families should check with their insurance provider on potential costs and where to get the vaccines. The Vaccines for Children Program, funded by the CDC, provides free vaccines to children who qualify. Parents or guardians can talk with a provider to determine eligibility.

Additionally, most local public health agencies throughout the state of Missouri offer vaccinations at affordable rates. To find a local public health agency near you and schedule an appointment, visit the Local Public Health Agency Directory.

