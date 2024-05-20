The Fabulous Fanny's Acquires Paul Shaffer’s Vintage Frame Collection
The Fabulous Fanny's family is expanding their collection. they have just acquired Paul Shaffer's entire collection of vintage frames.
Shaffer once said..."If I licensed a collection, it would have to mirror the kind of eyewear that I would actually wear." Now, you have the chance to wear his actual frames.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visiting Fabulous Fanny's NYC is like taking a trip down memory lane and bringing back the glamour of vintage eyewear. Fanny's elicits memories of eras gone by like poolside with Joan Crawford, channeling John Lennon's iconic style, or embracing the sophistication of Thurgood Marshall. Nestled in the heart of the East Village, Fabulous Fanny's offers 750 square feet of nostalgia, where three-martini lunches were the norm, and handshakes spoke volumes.
— Paul Shaffer
This iconic store has been a part of New York City life for decades, and is part of The Village heartbeat. Celebrities like Samuel L Jackson, Gene Hackman, Belly, and Bella Hadid have all been touched by the magic of Fabulous Fanny's and shared that love with us on the big screen and in their daily lives.
The Fabulous Fanny's family is expanding their collection. Bob Hillman, an industry legend with a career spanning over fifty years, renowned for his keen eye for vintage vision, has just acquired Paul Shaffer's entire collection of vintage frames. The Shaffer collection is the latest chapter in the store's rich history.
With Hillman at the helm, Fabulous Fanny's continues to be a haven for those seeking the timeless allure of vintage eyewear. Paul Shaffer, renowned for his illustrious musical career and as David Letterman's band leader for over twenty years, is equally famous for his eccentric frames. The story behind his eyewear journey is captivating. Shaffer adopted wearing stylish eyewear to get attention and turned it into a personal statement. Inspired by Elton John, he embraced large, attention-grabbing white glasses.
Over the years, his collection grew, each pair becoming a part of his persona. Shaffer once said... "If I licensed a collection, it would have to mirror the kind of eyewear that I would actually wear." This is better than a licensed collection now, this is chance to wear his actual frames, adding a touch of rockstar flair and history to any collection. Fabulous Fanny's offers a free home try-on, bringing vintage vibes straight to your doorstep.
Prepare to make a statement with eyewear that's not just a fashion accessory but a piece of history. Take a trip to the Fabulous Fanny's NYC Showcase store in the East Village, A treasure trove of never-worn-before vintage eyewear as well as Paul Shaffer's personal collection of frames await.
About Fabulous Fanny's: PRESERVING ORIGINALITY SINCE 1993 From our one-of-a-kind store in NYC’s East Village, we search the world to find the most Original Vintage frames. The ones that not only stand out, they stand the test of time. Each frame is re-imagined and re-created from history's most famous eyewear, making stunning reproductions of the classics. The result is time- honored, beautifully hand-finished eyewear, each with a story to tell.
