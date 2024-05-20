US Mortgage Welcomes Shannon Kaufman, Divisional Lending Manager, Expanding their National Footprint into the West Coast
The addition of the West Coast division is a strategic step in the company’s plan to become a leading national mortgage provider as they continue to grow.MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US Mortgage Corporation Welcomes Shannon Kaufman as New Divisional Lending Manager, Expanding their National Footprint into the West Coast
US Mortgage Corporation is thrilled to announce the appointment of Shannon Kaufman as the new West Coast Divisional Lending Manager. Shannon Kaufman, along with her experienced team, will spearhead the company’s expansion into the West Coast, marking a significant milestone in US Mortgage Corporation's national growth strategy.
Shannon Kaufman brings over 30 years of industry experience to US Mortgage Corporation, having successfully led numerous high-performing teams and driving impressive growth in her previous roles. Her leadership and expertise will be pivotal as US Mortgage Corporation extends its footprint across the United States. “I am excited to join US Mortgage Corporation and lead the expansion into the West Coast,” said Shannon Kaufman. “US Mortgage Corporation's commitment to excellence and customer-centric approach align perfectly with my professional values. I chose US Mortgage Corporation because of its innovative vision and the opportunity to be part of a team that truly makes a difference in the mortgage industry.”
Nino Saso, Chief Production Officer at US Mortgage Corporation, expressed his enthusiasm for the new addition to the team. “We are delighted to welcome Shannon Kaufman and her team to US Mortgage Corporation. Shannon's extensive experience and leadership skills are exactly what we need to drive our expansion efforts on the West Coast,” said Saso. “This move represents our dedication to growing our national presence and continuing to provide top-notch mortgage solutions to customers across the country.”
Saso further added, “US Mortgage Corporation is focused on its national expansion strategy, and Shannon’s appointment is a testament to our commitment to bringing the best talent on board to achieve our goals. We are confident that her leadership will be instrumental in our continued success and growth.”
US Mortgage Corporation has been on a steady path of growth, consistently expanding its reach to serve more customers nationwide. The addition of the West Coast division is a strategic step in the company’s long-term plan to become a leading national mortgage provider.
About US Mortgage Corporation:
US Mortgage Corporation is a leading mortgage provider dedicated to helping customers achieve their homeownership dreams. With a commitment to excellence and a customer-first approach, US Mortgage Corporation offers a wide range of mortgage products and services tailored to meet the unique needs of its clients.
