HELF AI Initiates Phase 1 Beta Testing
HELF AI to Launch Phase 1 of Beta Testing for Innovative Healthcare AI PlatformSINGAPORE, May 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HELF, an emerging leader in healthcare AI, announces the upcoming launch of Phase 1 beta testing for its revolutionary AI-powered healthcare platform, set to commence in just two weeks. This initial phase seeks 10–30 healthcare professionals to participate, with overflow applicants automatically qualifying for Phase 2.
"The platform is designed to utilize AI to assist healthcare professionals and contribute to improved patient outcomes," says Dr. Reid Lim, AI visionary and founder of HELF. "Your insights during this beta test are crucial. By joining us, you'll play a pivotal role in shaping the future of healthcare, making it smarter, safer, and more accessible for all."
In a market increasingly driven by AI solutions, HELF’s platform is designed to significantly enhance global healthcare standards. It provides access to the latest medical research findings, empowering health professionals with the most up-to-date knowledge to make informed clinical decisions and improve patient outcomes.
Be Part of the Healthcare Revolution
Registration and Participation
The Phase 1 beta test is designed to gather invaluable feedback from healthcare professionals on the platform's functionalities and user experience, ultimately optimizing it for real-world applications.
Participation in the beta test is entirely free and requires no prior registration. Interested healthcare professionals can simply register using the following link: sign up for HELF Beta Testing.
Upon the official launch of HELF Beta, participants will receive detailed instructions via email to begin their experience with the platform.
About HELF
HELF (Health Expert Language Framework) is a healthcare AI platform founded by a Singaporean medical doctor. Committed to leveraging the power of AI to improve healthcare, HELF develops innovative and accessible solutions that address the most pressing challenges in healthcare today.
