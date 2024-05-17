Kaya: Transforming Businesses with Innovative Strategy Consulting Solutions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaya is a leading business strategy tech platform reshaping the landscape of strategic consulting for growth-focused companies and their most ambitious business leaders. Headed by Co-Founder & CEO Katriona Lee, Kaya deploys top technology and talent to provide innovative support in strategic execution that delivers superior results.
Kaya's two primary goals are to democratize elite strategy consulting, so it is affordable and available to SMEs worldwide and to promote a healthy investment ecosystem through rebranding niche markets and converting under-appreciated assets.
"Our mission at Kaya is to enable businesses to unlock their full potential in this dynamic market environment," said Katriona Lee, Co-Founder and CEO. "We are here to understand, confront the problems, and offer solutions tailored to the needs of the very innovative startups, the top scale-ups, and small-medium enterprises (SMEs) to allow them to reach their aspirations."
Kaya's clientele includes CEOs, founders, corporate advisors, private equity firms, and venture capitalists. The platform caters to businesses across industries, focusing on those underpinned by venture-backed funding or other unconventional business models and established SMBs facing slowed growth.
"Our highly tech-enabled platform will unlock resources previously unavailable to this market cohort, delivering best-in-class UX/UI supported by consultants trained at top strategy houses, who have real-world experience scaling profitable companies," said Katriona. "On average, our clients see a 4x ROI within 6 months of working with us—very tangible proof of the value provided by our solutions."
Kaya offers companies backed and business leaders full-service support, including deploying strategy and implementation experts into businesses to solve their biggest customer, product, systems, or growth challenges. Moreover, Kaya has a long-term orientation toward client partnership and will decline once-off ad hoc project work.
Further, Kaya offers services in business valuation to improve business exit value during sale or public offering through strategic execution support up to deal completion. Kaya keeps close contact with private equity and venture capital firms to ensure they are the preferred partner when such opportunities emerge. Kaya’s clients enjoy the very best options for referral services, be they accounting, legal, or public relations.
Kaya makes an impact, and recent client case studies show how their strategic interventions have produced tangible results and accelerated growth.
A fintech scale-up partnered with Kaya to expand from Asia to Australia and New Zealand. Kaya helped the Founders close an $8 million Series A fundraising with strategic advisory, including building a compelling pitch deck and financial model. Kaya worked with the leadership team to agree upon critical performance indicators and recalibrated pricing strategies that sustainably brought about growth and monetisation. They are now growing 100% month-on-month.
Similarly, a medical device company partnered with Kaya to optimise and diversify its product portfolio. Kaya's research protocol contributed to collaborative new product development processes and lowered time-to-market by around nine months. In addition, Kaya developed a new go-to-market model for the company's services business that increased revenue by 15% while putting the company in a position for lower-cost growth.
Kaya has also worked with a client in the recycling industry to improve operational efficiency and professionalise sales operations. Through technology-driven solutions and streamlined processes, 25% peak capacity was added without additional capital investment. Further, Kaya developed a new website with embedded e-commerce capabilities, which helped reach more clients, displacing market incumbents. The new platform enhanced engagement by 30% at the top of the funnel.
An education group used Kaya to rejuvenate its market position and brand value following a period of regulatory scrutiny. Kaya's expertise led to a more robust recruitment and onboarding strategy for technical course developers, which helped increase product development by 40%. With the post-merger integration underway, Kaya can do away with about 20% of the operational redundancies and create a group brand that binds all subsidiaries. Strategic execution and operational enhancements by Kaya emboldened the education group to accelerate its M&A strategy and reclaim its market leadership in ANZ.
With its innovative approach to strategy consulting and a track record of driving results, Kaya is uniquely positioned to help companies underserved by traditional consulting firms and business coaches.
For more information about Kaya and its services, visit teamkaya.com.au
