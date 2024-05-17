Rehabilitating Aging Commuter Infrastructure

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of a $36.6 million pavement improvement project on the Thruway (I-87) in Orange County. The work will cover 12 miles just north of exit 16 (Harriman - US Route 6 - NY Route 17) in Woodbury to exit 17 (Newburgh - Scranton - I-84 - NY Routes 17K & 300) in Newburgh and includes partial and full-depth repairs. Approximately 53,000 vehicles travel this corridor in both directions each day.

"New York State is committed to rehabilitating aging infrastructure in tourism and commuter corridors," Governor Hochul said. "This project will make critical safety improvements to I-87 in Orange County, provide a safer driving experience for the millions of New Yorkers who drive on the Thruway every year, and modernize the state's transportation infrastructure."

Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “As the Thruway prepares to mark its 70th anniversary this year, we’re using toll dollars to improve the dependability of our 570-mile highway system and provide motorists with a smoother ride. This project is another example of our continued investment in road and bridge projects across the Hudson Valley and the state to address aging infrastructure and modernize our transportation system, including upgrading our 27 service areas.”

Approximately 85 percent of the Thruway’s roadway base dates back to its original construction in the 1950s, highlighting the need for heavy maintenance, reconstruction, and rehabilitation activities to keep the riding surface in a state of good repair.

The Authority’s 2024 Budget invests a total of $451 million to support its Capital Program, which is expected to invest $2.4 billion into capital projects over the next five years — a $500 million increase following the recently enacted toll adjustment. The increased investment will lead to work on approximately half of the Thruway’s more than 2,800 lane miles as well as projects on approximately 90 of Thruway’s 817 bridges.

As part of the Thruway Authority’s Capital Program, approximately $377.4 million is being invested in infrastructure projects in the Hudson Valley from 2024 to 2028.

State Senator Rob Rolison said, "The Thruway serves as the major commercial artery of our region, moving people and goods through the Hudson Valley every day. I applaud Governor Hochul for this nearly $37 million pavement-improvement project for the people of Newburgh and other municipalities who travel the Thruway frequently for work and leisure. Modern and safe road infrastructure remains critical to ensuring that our area continues to be prosperous, dynamic, and welcoming to new businesses and people."

State Senator James Skoufis said, "With the increased volume of traffic we have seen in recent years, this repavement project couldn’t come at a better time for Orange County. The 12 miles this will cover will have a real, measurable impact, helping to support and sustain the Hudson Valley. More than 50,000 vehicles travel this corridor in both directions each day, and this project will provide easier access to the exceptional region we call home. I thank the Governor for advancing this important investment in our infrastructure."

Assemblymember Jonathan Jacobson said, "The condition of our roads and bridges has always been a priority of mine. Good roads are essential to the quality of life in the Hudson Valley, and thousands of my constituents use the Thruway daily to get to work. They should be able to concentrate on their driving and not worry about avoiding potholes and bad stretches of highway while using the Thruway. I applaud the Thruway Authority for doing this long-overdue maintenance."

Assemblymember Christopher W. Eachus said, “In our region, the I-87 corridor connects tens of thousands of vehicles each and every day. Whether commuters, passengers, or otherwise, the Thruway keeps us moving in Orange County. That’s why I’m proud that we will be investing $36 million for sweeping repairs, replacements, and improvements to this vital thoroughfare. I’m confident this infusion of funding will drastically improve the structural integrity of the road for years to come, and make sure our residents are able to reach their destinations smoothly and safely.”

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said, “Transportation is critical when it comes to public safety and economic development. I welcome this major investment in New York State roads located in Orange County.”

Town of Cornwall Supervisor Josh Wojehowski said, “The Thruway is an important travel corridor for residents and visitors alike to our region and Orange County. I want to thank Governor Hochul and the Thruway Authority for investing in this vital pavement infrastructure project that addresses safety, will improve driving conditions and make repairs to deteriorating sections of roadway.”

In 2023, motorists took more than 396.9 million trips and drove 8.1 billion miles on the Thruway, a user-fee supported roadway that receives no dedicated federal, state, or local tax dollars to cover the costs of operating and maintaining the superhighway.

The Orange County project will begin with full-depth pavement repairs, meaning crews will remove and replace the most deteriorated portions on the roadway (from milepost 48.0 to 60.1), down to its subbase in both the northbound and southbound direction. Covering approximately 48 total lane miles, the repairs will improve the existing roadway’s structural integrity. Crews will also address less stressed areas of the roadway by removing the existing asphalt overlay and installing a two-inch asphalt overlay for an improved riding experience.

Safety improvements will include new guide rail, joint repairs, reflective line striping and replacing lane delineators. Additionally, paving operations will take place overnight on weekdays to reduce impacts to motorists. The work is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

Motorists may encounter lane closures on the highway along with traffic shifts and stoppages while construction is underway. All work is weather dependent and subject to change. Motorists are urged to be alert and follow the posted work zone speed limits. Fines are doubled for speeding a work zone.

Following a competitive bidding process, Crisdel Group, Inc. has been chosen as the project contractor.

To further enhance safety for workers in a work zone, Governor Hochul signed legislation establishing the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement pilot program. The safety enforcement program began in April 2023 and is in effect in various active construction zones on the Thruway. Work zones with speed camera enforcement will have clear signage leading up to the work zone. Motorists violating the posted speed limit within the work zone will be fined. Violation fines will be issued to the vehicle’s registered owner by mail. More information on the program can be found here.

The Authority operates and maintains one of the safest, low-cost superhighways in the nation. The 570-mile Thruway system is funded by toll dollars, not state or local taxes.

For up-to-date travel information, motorists are encouraged to download its mobile app which is available to download for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic and navigation assistance while on the go. Travelers can also visit the Thruway Authority's interactive Traveler Map which features live traffic cameras. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails, which provide the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.