Northern State Parkway Work Completed in Nassau County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that major work has been completed – ahead of schedule and under budget - on a project to resurface a key section of the Northern State Parkway in Nassau County. The project repaved 24 lane miles of the roadway between the Meadowbrook and Wantagh Parkways through the Village of Westbury and Town of North Hempstead, improving mobility and enhancing safety along a vital travel artery on Long Island that’s used by nearly 166,000 vehicles a day and provides access to many stores, businesses and residential neighborhoods.

“From Buffalo to Long Island, New York State is modernizing our infrastructure to reconnect communities and provide new opportunities for economic growth,” Governor Hochul said. “The completion of this paving project on the Northern State Parkway will improve travel conditions for the tens of thousands of Long Island motorists who use this important roadway every day and keep us on the path toward greater prosperity.”

The two-season project began in October of 2023 with the resurfacing of the Northern State Parkway’s westbound lanes. Work resumed this spring in the eastbound lanes and, thanks to favorable weather and the determination of crews and contractors, was completed weeks ahead of schedule. While final costs are still being tabulated, they are expected to be below the initial projected budget of $9 million.

As part of the work, the original road surface was milled and then replaced with two inches of warm asphalt. New, highly reflective pavement markings have also been installed to allow for better visibility and guidance. Pedestrian sidewalk ramps at the parkway’s interchange with Post Avenue were also rebuilt and upgraded to be in compliance with the latest standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The project is the latest in a series of road improvements accomplished on Long Island under Governor Hochul’s leadership and the historic $33 billion, five-year State Department of Transportation Capital Plan, which has included key segments of the Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) in Suffolk County, the Northern State Parkway in Suffolk County, the Meadowbrook State Parkway in Nassau County, and the Southern State Parkway in both Nassau and Suffolk Counties.

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “I cannot thank Governor Hochul enough for her commitment to investing in New York’s infrastructure, especially when it comes to Long Island’s highways. Under her leadership, we are building a more resilient and sustainable transportation network that is ready for the challenges of the 21st century.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law I led to passage, federal funds have helped pave the way for a smoother and safer commute for more than 100,000 Long Islanders each day while creating jobs and boosting our economy. These improvements to Northern State Parkway will ensure the safety and drivability of this major roadway, as well as continued access to businesses and residential communities. I am proud to deliver vital federal dollars needed to make long overdue investments in our roads, and I commend Governor Hochul for her leadership modernizing our state’s infrastructure.”

State Senator Kevin Thomas said, “I am delighted to see this resurfacing project alongside the Northern State Parkway be successfully completed. This would not have been possible without the dedicated efforts of Governor Hochul and the New York State Department of Transportation, and I am grateful for their continuous attentiveness to improving Nassau County roads. Enhancing our infrastructure and improving the overall quality of life for all Long Islanders remains a top priority for all.”

Assemblymember Charles Lavine said, “This infrastructure improvement announcement is yet another demonstration of Governor Hochul’s commitment to Long Island. Completed under budget and ahead of schedule, it will provide a smoother and safer ride for all drivers passing through the heart of Nassau County, including the Village of Westbury and the Town of North Hempstead.”

Assemblymember Edward P. Ra said, “The Northern State Parkway is an important route for Long Islanders in their daily travel, and I am glad this much needed project has been completed. Our roads matter- they are vital to our economy, our essential services, and our overall quality of life. I would like to thank our NYS Department of Transportation and the hardworking men and women who completed this work.”

Westbury Village Mayor Peter Cavallaro said, “We are pleased and grateful that the State has completed this important repaving project, which benefits our local residents who use the Northern State Parkway on a daily basis, as well as motorists who are traveling through our region. This work compliments road and infrastructure improvements that we are making ourselves in the Village, which combine to make travel safer and our roads and neighborhoods more attractive and sustainable. We thank Governor Hochul for this investment in and around our community.”

