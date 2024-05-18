RPMG Named Top 40 Fertility Clinic in Newsweek's 'America's Best Fertility Clinics 2024
From Left to Right - Dr. Wendy Chang, Dr. Jackie Ho, Dr. Gayane Ambartsumyan, Dr. Wayne Lin, Dr. Carrie Wambach, Dr. Marli Amin, Dr. Amy Kaing, Dr. Meredith Brower, Dr. Andy Huang.
Discover why RPMG earned its prestigious spot on Newsweek's elite list of America's top fertility clinics!BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reproductive Partners Medical Group (RPMG) is delighted to announce its prestigious recognition as one of the Top 40 fertility clinics in Newsweek's exclusive list, "America's Best Fertility Clinics 2024,” and ranked among the Top 4 in Southern California. RPMG's steadfast dedication to providing exemplary fertility care is prominently highlighted through this recognition. Newsweek's collaboration with Statista underscores the trust RPMG has earned through a comprehensive survey involving over 3,000 physicians and fertility experts. Proudly affiliated with RPMG, Fertility Centers of Orange County (FCOC) shares in this significant milestone.
The evaluation process for "America's Best Fertility Clinics 2024" involved meticulous assessments, including survey responses, performance metrics, accreditation standards, and patient online reviews. RPMG remains committed to guiding patients on their journey to parenthood with compassionate, personalized fertility care. This recognition serves as a testament to their unwavering dedication to exceptional patient care, a testament to the hard work of their team, and the trust of their patients. RPMG expresses heartfelt gratitude to its staff and patients, reaffirming their commitment to excellence in reproductive medicine.
About Reproductive Partners Medical Group
Reproductive Partners Medical Group, “RPMG”, has been nationally and internationally recognized as a pioneer and innovator in the field of infertility treatment for well over 30 years. The opportunity to teach and conduct research are significant functions of the practice. Reproductive Partners Medical Group continuously searches for important new developments within the fertility community to ensure that each patient’s personalized fertility treatment plan is a result of the most recent advancements in infertility research. By developing new procedures, achieving scientific breakthroughs, and teaching the latest techniques, the company upholds its commitment to successful outcomes and continually contributes to the development of the entire fertility community. Reproductive Partners Medical Group provides a range of services including IVF, IUI, Egg Freezing, and fertility testing. It has centers in Beverly Hills, Redondo Beach, Westminster, and Irvine.
