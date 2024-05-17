CastHub Announces Launch of Enhanced Digital Signage Software Features for May 17th Release
AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CastHub, a leader in digital signage technology, is pleased to announce a major software update scheduled for release on May 17, 2024. This new version introduces robust functionalities designed to streamline the management and display of digital content across various industries, including Retail, Healthcare, Wellness, Professional Services, Education, Non-Profit, Religious Institutions, and Business Corporations.
CastHub Latest Release
CastHub's upcoming software update includes enhanced video playback, allowing users to seamlessly integrate high-quality videos from Vimeo or YouTube. Additionally, the update enables dynamic web page display, allowing live web content to be showcased directly on digital signage. Users will also benefit from superior image options, including advanced features for displaying animated GIFs and QR codes. Furthermore, the update introduces versatile playlists, empowering users to manage diverse media types effectively with new playlist capabilities.
These enhancements underscore CastHub's steadfast commitment not only to providing powerful, user-friendly digital signage solutions that empower organizations to communicate more effectively but also to being cost-effective and accessible across all industries and companies. Our transparent flat-rate pricing ensures maximum value for money, making CastHub up to 50% more cost-efficient than traditional per-screen models.
With its versatility, CastHub's digital signage solutions find applications across various industries. In Retail, businesses can enhance customer engagement by deploying dynamic promotions, sales information, and interactive product catalogs directly on the sales floor. In Healthcare settings, CastHub aids in improving patient communication through the display of educational content, wayfinding assistance, and real-time schedule updates in clinics and hospitals. Wellness centers and gyms benefit from CastHub by effectively displaying class schedules, health tips, and member updates to their clientele. Professional Services such as law offices and real estate agencies utilize CastHub to showcase services, present client testimonials, and manage queues efficiently.
In the Education sector, CastHub facilitates learning and campus communication by displaying event schedules, alerts, and interactive learning tools. Non-Profit organizations leverage CastHub to enhance engagement and transparency by showcasing live campaign updates, fundraising goals, and event information. CastHub supports Religious Institutions in their community and spiritual messaging efforts by displaying service times, inspirational content, and event notifications. Business Corporations enhance internal communications and meeting management using CastHub's real-time corporate updates and room scheduling capabilities.
The new software version will be available to all existing and new customers starting May 17. For further information or to schedule a demo, please visit cast-hub.com.
About CastHub: CastHub is a digital signage technology company headquartered in Austin, TX. The company provides a simple and affordable solution for businesses, religious organizations, and community groups to manage and display content on Smart TVs and screens without the need for additional hardware. CastHub is dedicated to customer satisfaction and transparency, aiming to make digital signage solutions accessible to businesses of all sizes.
